Firefighters are battling a fire at the Penobscot McCrum potato processing facility in Belfast Thursday morning.
The fire at Penobscot McCrum on Pierce Street was reported around 2 a.m. Crews from multiple towns are on the scene.
The Waldo County Emergency Management Agency is advising Belfast residents to shelter in place.
Camden Fire Chief Chris Farley told News Center Maine that no injuries have been reported. No information was available about how the fire started.
Photos and video from the scene show flames engulfing much of the building. Heavy smoke from the fire forced the evacuation of a nearby high school and the Harbor Hill Center nursing home.
Regional School Unit 71 announced that Belfast Area High School students were sent home because of smoke from the fire. Bus drivers had to bring high school students home, which delayed the start of school for elementary school students by two hours.
Penobscot McCrum processes a variety of potato products, including fries and wedges.
This story will be updated.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Local & State
Crews battle fire at Belfast potato factory
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
Mother, daughter duo pen book about adventurous Maine dog
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
Old Orchard Beach is mulling logo, slogan choices
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
Mmmmmm, Maine Maple Weekend is March 26, 27
-
Biddeford-Saco-OOB Courier
Biddeford budget public hearing is Thursday, March 24
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.