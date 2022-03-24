Firefighters are battling a fire at the Penobscot McCrum potato processing facility in Belfast Thursday morning.

The fire at Penobscot McCrum on Pierce Street was reported around 2 a.m. Crews from multiple towns are on the scene.

The Waldo County Emergency Management Agency is advising Belfast residents to shelter in place.

Firefighters fought and early morning fire that fully engaged a warehouse at Belfast’s Penobscot McCrum on Thursday morning. Ethan Andrews photo

Camden Fire Chief Chris Farley told News Center Maine that no injuries have been reported. No information was available about how the fire started.

Photos and video from the scene show flames engulfing much of the building. Heavy smoke from the fire forced the evacuation of a nearby high school and the Harbor Hill Center nursing home.

Regional School Unit 71 announced that Belfast Area High School students were sent home because of smoke from the fire. Bus drivers had to bring high school students home, which delayed the start of school for elementary school students by two hours.

Penobscot McCrum processes a variety of potato products, including fries and wedges.

This story will be updated. 

