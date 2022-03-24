Show your civic pride on spring clean-up day

The Gorham Conservation Commission is organizing a community event to pick up litter in several areas of town from 8-11 a.m. Sunday, April 3.

Volunteers will first meet at Gorham Municipal Center, 75 South St., for a safety meeting. The cleanup will begin in Gorham Village and include the high school property and along New Portland Road to the roundabout.

Those joining the event are advised to wear sturdy shoes, gloves and bright clothing. Trash bags will be provided and safety vests will be available.

To register, visit gorham-me.org and click on Gorham Cleans Up event under Gorham News. Those unable to join the effort in person can consider doing cleanup in their neighborhoods.

Participating groups include Gorham Village Alliance, Gorham Public Works, Gorham Recreation Department and Gorham Outdoors. Gorham Volunteers in Police Service will provide traffic safety.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported March 22, 1972, that Jerome Clifford was elected chairman of the Gorham Town Council. He succeeded Richard Boyman, who was sworn in to serve another three-year term on the board along with newly elected Selectman Sherman “Red” Gray.

U.S. taxpayer debt

The Bureau of the Fiscal Service reported March 17 that the U.S. public debt was $30,281,982,928,127.92.

