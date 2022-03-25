Eliot R. Cutler was arrested Friday on charges related to possession of child exploitation material, his attorney Walt McKee said.
Cutler’s homes in Portland and Brooklin were searched this week by Maine State Police, but officials have not said yet what they had been investigationg.
This story will be updated.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Cops & Courts
Former gubernatorial candidate Eliot Cutler arrested on possession of child porn
-
New England
Father, stepmother indicted in case of long-missing New Hampshire girl
-
Uncategorized
Sports Digest: F1 keeps racing despite nearby fire following an attack in Saudi Arabia
-
Local & State
Aquaboggan Water Park plans to revive, move Saco Drive-In
-
Sports
NFL notebook: Browns QB Deshaun Watson denies sexual assault allegations