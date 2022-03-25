Justice Clarence Thomas was released from a hospital Friday after a weeklong stay to treat an infection that was causing flu-like symptoms, the Supreme Court said.
Thomas 73, missed three days of arguments while hospitalized for longer than the court originally said was likely. The court said on Sunday, two days after he was admitted, that he expected to be released “in a day or two.”
Thomas is the second-oldest justice, behind only Stephen Breyer, 83, who is retiring at the end of the court’s current term. Thomas, a 1991 appointee of President George H.W. Bush, is the longest-serving justice and an anchor of the court’s conservative wing.
Thomas was treated at Washington’s Sibley Memorial Hospital with intravenous antibiotics, according to the court’s earlier statement.
In the new statement, Supreme Court spokeswoman Patrica McCabe said said only that Thomas “was discharged from the hospital earlier today.” She provided no additional information.
Thomas will be able to take part in the four arguments he missed using the briefs, transcripts and recordings of the courtroom sessions. Unlike other justices who have been absent while ill, he did not take part in those arguments remotely.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Arts & Entertainment
‘We will SMASH you’: Dropkick Murphys feud with neo-Nazis
-
Kennebunk Post
Obituary – Charles Swett
-
Nation & World
Sen. Joe Manchin will vote to approve nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson
-
Business
Chip shortage forces GM to pause pickup truck production at Indiana plant
-
Nation & World
Justice Thomas discharged from hospital, Supreme Court says
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.