I’m always amused when Republicans (Jim Fossel, “Nuclear power key to energy autonomy,” March 27, 2022) dredge up nuclear power as an energy alternative any time there is a gas “crisis.” As unapologetic shills for corporate America, the obscene profits generated by companies that build and maintain such systems no doubt allows their corporate sponsors’ eyes to glow with anticipated greed.

I have two words for nuclear energy proponents: Chernobyl and Fukushima. Both disasters were built by corporations and/or governments that colluded in poor building practices, poor safety practices and deceptive disaster handling. Thousands of people died and will die from those mismanaged systems. Both facilities are now nuclear wastelands many miles in diameter where no one can live, work or grow food. Both facilities continue to spew dangerous levels of nuclear radiation that we struggle to cap.

There is absolutely no way to guarantee that any new nuclear systems will not be corrupt disasters. Republicans seem surprisingly willing to rely on government “oversight” when there is money to be made. Since solar, wind and water take money out of the hands of corporations, it’s not a surprise they do not support such efforts.

And allow me to just mention the dilemma of storing nuclear waste, which lasts for thousands of years and is sitting in decaying barrels all around the country because no waste facility wants anything to do with storing it.

Arian Eigen Heald

Portland

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: