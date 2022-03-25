Regional School Unit 21 has been fortunate to attract high caliber and devoted school board members.

In the absence of dereliction of duty (which does not exist in this case), there is just no reason that citizens should have to resort to this divisive recall. We have dedicated all-volunteer school members who commit endless hours to a thankless job. They give this job their all on behalf of our students, our teachers and our taxpayers. You may not agree with every position they take, but I hope you will agree that they do not deserve to be treated this way.

The originator could have chosen other options than the path he chose, which has caused such unnecessary distraction, pain and expense to our community and board members.

While I believe some of the discontent among some who support the recall movement is genuine, I ask them to consider whether replacing one board member, three months before his term expires, will really bring about the change they seek.

Is the recall effort worth the financial price to taxpayers? Is the damage to individuals’ dignity worth a deceitful recall? Is the damage to Kennebunk’s reputation worth the fraudulent effort of the recall?

Please, let’s put an end to these types of tactics finally. Vote “No” on the recall through early voting, absentee ballot or on March 29. Our school board members deserve better.

Brenda Robinson

Kennebunk

