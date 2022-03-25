Regional School Unit 21 has been fortunate to attract high caliber and devoted school board members.
In the absence of dereliction of duty (which does not exist in this case), there is just no reason that citizens should have to resort to this divisive recall. We have dedicated all-volunteer school members who commit endless hours to a thankless job. They give this job their all on behalf of our students, our teachers and our taxpayers. You may not agree with every position they take, but I hope you will agree that they do not deserve to be treated this way.
The originator could have chosen other options than the path he chose, which has caused such unnecessary distraction, pain and expense to our community and board members.
While I believe some of the discontent among some who support the recall movement is genuine, I ask them to consider whether replacing one board member, three months before his term expires, will really bring about the change they seek.
Is the recall effort worth the financial price to taxpayers? Is the damage to individuals’ dignity worth a deceitful recall? Is the damage to Kennebunk’s reputation worth the fraudulent effort of the recall?
Please, let’s put an end to these types of tactics finally. Vote “No” on the recall through early voting, absentee ballot or on March 29. Our school board members deserve better.
Brenda Robinson
Kennebunk
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Scarborough Leader
Massive Beer Fest to be held at The Downs this July
-
Scarborough Leader
Work to begin on Pipeline Replacement on the Gorham Road
-
Times Record
The Conversation: Why the future of the world’s largest religion is female – and African
-
Times Record
Maine State Music Theatre to host second round of open call auditions
-
Lakes Region Weekly
Inside New Gloucester: March 25
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.