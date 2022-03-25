Maine State Music Theatre will hold open call local auditions for kids, teens and adults next week.

Teens aged 12-18 can audition from 4-8 p.m. on Thursday, March 31; children and teens aged 5-18 from 4-8 p.m. on Friday, April 1; and adults, teens and children ages 5 and up from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 2.

Auditions will be held at 22 Elm St.in Brunswick.

For all details on how to prepare for the audition and what to expect from being a member of the acting company, visit msmt.org/local-maine-auditions.



Auditionees must be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 and show proof of vaccination when checking in. Masks are required at all times inside the building (except when singing).



Maine State Music Theatre is a professional summer theatre celebrating its 63rd season of Broadway-quality musicals at the Pickard Theater on the Bowdoin Campus in Brunswick this summer from June 8 – Aug. 27.

