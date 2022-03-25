The Maine economy gained 3,200 jobs in February, edging the state closer to pre-pandemic employment levels.

Nonfarm wage and salary jobs increased to 634,800 last month, the Maine Department of Labor reported Friday. In February 2020, before the coronavirus pandemic threw the labor economy into a tailspin, there were about 640,000 jobs in the state.

The largest job gains in February were in healthcare and social assistance, leisure and hospitality and construction.

Despite job gains, the state’s unemployment rate remained steady from January at 4 percent, with almost 27,000 people looking for a job. The labor force participation rate – the proportion of people working or searching for work – was also unchanged from January at about 59 percent, the department said.

