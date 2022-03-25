The Maine economy gained 3,200 jobs in February, edging the state closer to pre-pandemic employment levels.
Nonfarm wage and salary jobs increased to 634,800 last month, the Maine Department of Labor reported Friday. In February 2020, before the coronavirus pandemic threw the labor economy into a tailspin, there were about 640,000 jobs in the state.
The largest job gains in February were in healthcare and social assistance, leisure and hospitality and construction.
Despite job gains, the state’s unemployment rate remained steady from January at 4 percent, with almost 27,000 people looking for a job. The labor force participation rate – the proportion of people working or searching for work – was also unchanged from January at about 59 percent, the department said.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Local & State
Cutler resigned from philanthropic agency board on same day houses were searched
-
Nation & World
U.S. ready to auction wind energy rights off Carolinas coast
-
Health
Experts worry about how U.S. will see next COVID surge coming
-
Arts & Entertainment
‘We will SMASH you’: Dropkick Murphys feud with neo-Nazis
-
Kennebunk Post
Obituary – Charles Swett
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.