FORT MYERS — As he was walking out of the clubhouse after Thursday night’s game in Sarasota against the Orioles, Marcelo Mayer wanted to say something to Alex Cora.

“He’s like, ‘AC, thank you,’ ” Cora said. “He was like, ‘That was fun.’ Not too many kids say that.”

Mayer – the Red Sox’ first-round draft pick – had just wrapped up playing in his first career spring training game. The shortstop entered the game in the sixth inning, had two plate appearances, and even had a chance to play the infield with 2020 first-rounder Nick Yorke – giving the Red Sox a little glimpse of their future up the middle.

“I know it meant a lot for them just to play together and be in that environment,” Cora said. “It’s a good taste.”

And as he’s consistently done since he was drafted last July, Mayer impressed. In his first plate appearance against Orioles pitcher Travis Lakins, the 19-year-old showed patience in the moment and drew a calm, four-pitch walk.

Mayer’s poise stood out to Cora.

“Me and Jason (Varitek), we were talking about it like, I still remember my first at-bat in Vero,” Cora said. “We’re not even in the same talent level, but I was so nervous and just ready to swing regardless. With him, he takes a walk. It’s kind of like Yorke last year. One of the things we keep saying, those few weeks (of minor league camp) with all these guys without media, without the big leaguers, without fans, it actually helped us to connect with them, and you see in the dugout, the way they interact, the way they talk, they’re very comfortable. They feel very comfortable.

“He’s not anxious, he feels like he belongs, and I think those relationships that started on February 15, it’s paying dividends right now.”

RYAN BRASIER is expected to pitch again this weekend after a shaky spring debut on Wednesday, when he gave up four runs on four hits – including a home run – in 2/3 of an inning. Cora said after that the reliever needs to get his velocity up.

A year ago, Brasier overcame a lot of adversity to become an important piece of the Red Sox’ bullpen. But there’s no sure thing he’ll make the 28-man Opening Day roster. He’ll have more to prove over the next two weeks.

“He was very important for us last year but there are no promises here,” Cora said. “There are a lot of pitchers here and everybody has to do their job. We’ll take the best 28 when we have to make decisions. Obviously, he’s part of the mix. (Wednesday) was the first one so let’s see how the progression goes. But it’s a guy we count on. There are a few new faces here who have had bigger roles on other teams so we expect him to be part of it. It’s good to have a lot of good players. …

“I’m not saying he has to be ’18 Brasier in spring training and impress us. He has to go through the progression. But it will be important for him to get the velo.”

ROB REFSNYDER has a pretty good chance of making the Red Sox’ Opening Day roster as an outfielder off the bench, especially with the expanded roster.

Refsnyder – who signed a minor league deal with the Red Sox in November – could be an option for Cora against left-handed pitching. He hit .304 with a .784 OPS in 64 plate appearances against lefties last season.

“Defensively, we feel like he can handle the three outfield positions and offensively he can impact the baseball against lefties,” Cora said. “He’s here. We’re going to take a look at him.”

ANGELS: Two-way star Shohei Ohtani was picked to be the team’s starting pitcher for the April 7 opener at Angel Stadium against the Houston Astros. He’s also expected to be in the lineup as the designated hitter.

The reigning AL Most Valuable Player is coming off one of the most unique and productive seasons in the sport’s history.

Ohtani was 9-2 on the mound last season with a 3.18 ERA, striking out 156 batters over 1301/3 innings. He also hit 46 homers, 26 doubles, an AL-best eight triples and stole 26 bases.

