Police arrested six men as part of a prostitution sting in the Brunswick area on March 24, according to Brunswick police.

Facing charges are James R. Mckeage,49, of Limington; Frank G. Hampton, 40, of Brunswick; Channing F. Perry, 38, of Brunswick; Michael S. Richards, 41, of Dixfield; Mark St. Pierre, 63, of Brunswick; and Tual M. Kouth, 21, of Cumberland.

The arrests were the result of a joint operation involving officers from Brunswick, South Portland, Gorham and Falmouth, as well as the Greater Portland Coalition Against Sex Trafficking and Exploitation and agents from the Department of Homeland Security.

All six men were charged with “engaging a prostitute,” a Class E misdemeanor. Class E crimes are punishable by up to six months in jail and a fine of up to $1,000.

The six men charged have court dates on June 21.

