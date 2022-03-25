Maine School Administrative District 75 School Board, Topsham Police Department and Sagadahoc Communications recognized first responders and Mt. Ararat students, Connor and Seamus Collins, at the March 24 school board meeting.

On March 14, bus driver Arthur E. McDougall, Sr. had a medical emergency and lost control of his bus. Students Connor and Seamus Collins sprung into action and steered the bus to safety. McDougall died later that day.

Interim Super Intendent Robert Lucy said to the students, “I commend you for your quick action and support for one another.”

Connor Collins, 16, and Seamus Collins, 14, knew there was a problem on their bus ride to school when the bus began to swerve into a ditch.

“We were scared,” Connor said.

Seamus said students on the bus were screaming. The brothers grabbed the wheel, avoiding oncoming traffic and drove the bus to safety. Another student called 9-1-1. When the bus stopped, other students immediately ran outside to flag down help.

Police Chief Marc Hagan said he was impressed with the kindness and maturity of the students on board the bus. He said he was proud that the students knew to help, rather than standby and record the incident with a cell phone for social media.

The students received pins from Topsham Police and Sagadahoc Communications.

Hagen was asked by McDougall’s widow to give her deepest thanks. “She is overwhelmed by how many people tried to save his life,” Hagen said.

MSAD 75 Transportation Director Lisa Gadway, shared her memories of McDougall at the meeting. She said when the school struggled to find bus drivers last year, McDougall showed up in her office, offering to help.

Gadway asked why he wanted to be a bus driver, and she related how McDougall said he enjoyed working with children. Gadway checked in with McDougall two weeks after hiring, when children were supposedly acting out on the bus. When she asked if he wanted to be switched to a different route, he responded, “‘Oh no, I don’t want to switch runs, I love those kids’,” Gadway said.

Gadway said McDougall came to work each day with a smile and excitement. “He will be missed by all who had a chance to know him. He was so proud to be your bus driver.” She said.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: