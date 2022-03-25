The Brunswick Downtown Association is in the midst of Maine Street Mania, a 10-day scavenger hunt, wrapping up March 27. The hunt features photo and quiz challenges accessed online through a QR code. The hunt has residents and visitors stopping by businesses and landmarks throughout the downtown to find answers to the clues in the online form.

Discover fun facts about the participating businesses and Downtown Brunswick while exploring Downtown Brunswick. Correctly solve at least 11 of the clues in the scavenger hunt to be entered into a drawing for giveaways and prizes. Bonus points are eligible for a separate drawing for several Brunswick Downtown Association hats. Winners will be drawn on March 29.

To participate, use the QR code or visit brunswickdowntown.org/maine-street-mania/ to access the scavenger hunt directions and a form with clues. Using the clues on the form, fill in the answers – at least 11 – click “SUBMIT” at the bottom of the form to enter your group’s answers.

Use the hashtag #MaineStreetMania to share photos and videos of your team on Facebook and Instagram.

Maine Street Mania is designed to encourage shoppers to explore the local businesses in Downtown Brunswick and to increase awareness of the variety of merchandise and dining opportunities available in the area. Updates will be available on the BDA Facebook page www.facebook.com/brunswickdowntown and website at brunswickdowntown.org/events/maine-street-mania.

