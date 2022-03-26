Brian Brogan, Freeport senior: After an undefeated regular season, Brogan won the Class B 50-yard freestyle (in 22.20 seconds) as well as the 100 free. He won the latter race by more than two seconds in 48.11. He plans to continue his career at Colby College.

Patrick Gill, Falmouth senior: Gill won the Class A 50 freestyle in 21.24 – a time second in the state this winter only to his own 21.12 in the North Southwesterns meet. He also was runner-up in the 100 free and anchored the victorious 200 medley and 400 free relays to help Falmouth finish second in Class A.

Cole Gorsuch, Falmouth sophomore: Gorsuch won every race he entered in the Class A state meet. He took the 100 backstroke in 52.52 and the 100 butterfly in 51.92. He swam butterfly on the winning 200 medley relay and led off the winning 400 freestyle relay to help Falmouth place second overall.

Keegan McKenney, Cape Elizabeth senior: Named Performer of the Meet in Class B for the second time, McKenney won the 200 individual medley (1:55.62) and his third consecutive 500 freestyle (4:41.96) state title. He also anchored the winning 200 and 400 free relays, helping set a meet record (3:16.50) in the latter.

Nick Partridge, Ellsworth senior: With a season-best time of 57.70, Partridge successfully defended the Class B 100 breaststroke state title he won as a sophomore. He also placed fourth in the 200 individual medley.

Jack Pillsbury, Scarborough senior: Pillsbury won the 200 individual medley (2:00.12) and the 100 breaststroke (1:00.07) to help Scarborough win its first Class A state title. He also swam on the winning 200 free relay and the second-place 200 medley relay and was named Performer of the Meet.

Yandy Placeres, Scarborough senior: Placeres was runner-up in the Class A 200 freestyle and 100 butterfly to help the Red Storm win the overall state title. He posted top-6 times in four events and was 10th in a fifth (backstroke). He holds the Scarborough school record in the butterfly (52.17).

Ethan Schulz, Scarborough junior: Nobody in the state swam faster than Schulz in the 100 and 200 freestyle this season, at 46.70 and 1:42.83 respectively. He won both events at the Class A state meet. He also anchored the (winning) 200 free relay and (runner-up by .03) 400 free relay.

Ethan Smith, Cape Elizabeth senior: A three-time All-State selection, Smith won his third straight Class B 100 butterfly state title (in 51.45). He also was runner-up in the 50 freestyle and swam on the victorious 200 and 400 free relays. The latter set a meet record of 3:16.50. He plans to swim at Occidental College in Los Angeles.

Asher Ward, Kennebunk sophomore: Ward won the Class A diving title with a score of 304.85 points. He scored even higher to claim the South Southwesterns title – a score of 341.50 that was tops in the state this winter for 11 dives. He also had the highest six-dive total of 193.80.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Eric French, Scarborough: In his 12th season, French guided the Red Storm to the school’s first Class A boys’ state championship. Scarborough ended the eight-year reign of Cheverus with a decisive 348-263 victory over runner-up Falmouth and 22 other schools. Half of the 22 boys on the squad scored at the state meet. “Our upperclassmen really stood tall for us, and our young guys stepped up and had great performances,” said French, who also praised the work of assistant coaches Sorrell Cardello and Sam Mugford.