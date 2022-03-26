PORTLAND – Alyson John Hall, 68, of Portland, passed away, surrounded by loved ones in her home, after years of battling Gastric Cancer on Friday, March 18, 2022.

Alyson was born at the Richardson House in Boston, Mass. on May 15, 1953. After a short time in Somerville, her family moved to Randolph, Mass. where she spent her childhood. Alyson spent her early years summering in northern Maine with her siblings and cousins. It was during these summer adventures where she found a lifelong love for nature.

﻿Alyson graduated from Jeanne d’Arc Academy in Milton, Mass. in 1971 with high honors. Although Alyson was accepted to Yale University, she attended UMass Amherst where she earned a Bachelor’s degree in Psychology. It was at UMass where she met her future husband, Gregg Phinney, with whom she raised two children, Jameson and Hadley.

﻿After graduating, Alyson worked as a reporter for the Cape Cod Oracle and spent some time as a real estate agent before finding her calling, working with people. Alyson transitioned to a position in staffing where she enjoyed helping people fulfill their career goals. Her passion for empowering and developing others, coupled with an interest in technology ultimately led to a career in Project Management. During this time, she followed her love of the ocean, instilled by her father, Frank Hall, a Sea Captain, to Scituate where she enjoyed sunny days at the Spit.

﻿While Alyson took great pride in her career, her true passions were vast, including spending time with family and friends, art, music, theater, travel, animals (especially horses) and nature. She never lost her appreciation for learning, including painting classes where she excelled personally and admired others’ work. Alyson enjoyed traveling with friends and family, sharing fond memories with loved ones from her travels and encouraged others to appreciate the beauty in other cultures. She was known to those around her for being kind, understanding and caring.

﻿Alyson was predeceased by her parents, Helene and Frank Hall. She is survived by her two children, Jameson and Hadley Phinney of Scituate, Mass.; her partner Don Louv of Portland; her three siblings, Frank Hall of Naples, Fla., Candace Hall-Nourse of Andover, Mass. and Jonathan Hall of Fort Wayne, Ind., and their respective families. She also leaves behind two feline friends, Morticia and Gomez.

﻿A Celebration of Life is scheduled for April 23 from 3 – 8 p.m. at the Saltwater Grille in South Portland.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to:

Riding to the Top

Therapeutic Riding Center

in Windham, Maine

in Alyson’s honor

