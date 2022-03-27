OLD ORCHARD BEACH – Sandra “Sandy” Jean Morin, 80, of Old Orchard Beach, peacefully passed away with her family by her side on Thursday, March 24, 2022 at Maine Medical Center in Portland after a lengthy battle with diabetes and kidney related illnesses.

Sandy was born on May 26, 1941, in Lewiston, a daughter of Dana and Valora (Snow) Hall. She was educated in the Scarborough School System and graduated from Scarborough High School, class of 1959.

In 1967 she married her husband, Roger Morin. Sandy and Roger began their lives in Rye, N.H. where they bought their first home. Together they raised three wonderful children, Marcelle, John and Thomas. While in Rye, N.H. Sandy was active in many community activities and charities.

In 1997, Sandy and Roger moved to Old Orchard Beach. Sandy loved the ocean and the view from her front porch.

Sandy liked working outside in her garden, playing board games with family and friends, and shopping for her grandchildren. All who knew her recognized that her grandchildren were her whole world.

Sandy was a loving mother and grandmother, and she adored the variety of pets that shared her home over the decades. Sandy truly loved the time she spent with family and friends. She will be sadly missed.

Sandy is preceded in death by two sisters, Beverly Larrabee and Diane Fielding.

Sandy is survived by her husband of 54 years, Roger Morin of Old Orchard Beach; her daughter, Marcelle McGrath and husband Joseph of Hydepark, N.Y., her two sons, John Morin of Gorham, and Thomas Morin and wife Amy of Sanford; her six grandchildren, Amanda, Zoe, William, Rebecca, Alex, and EmilyJane. She is also survived by her sister, Judith Pike; and several nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held on May 26 (Sandy’s birthday) at the Clambake Restaurant in Pine Point. Details are provided on the Cote Funeral Home website at http://www.cotefuneralhome.com

The Morin family would like to thank the men and women at the York County Dialysis Center for their kind and dedicated treatment to Sandy over the past several years.

To view Sandy’s memorial page, or leave an online condolence, please visit http://www.cotefuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the

Old Orchard Beach

Community Food Pantry.

Guest Book