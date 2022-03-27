GORHAM – On March 19, 2022, God decided he finally needed our beloved Virginia (Ingerson) Thompson Williams, affectionately known as “Ma” surrounded by her loving family.

Virginia was born on Feb. 14, 1920 to Harold V. and Lucy J. Quinn Ingerson in Cornish. She was the last surviving sibling of 13 children. Virginia graduated from Cornish High School and went to work at New England Tel and Tel where she worked for 20 years. During those years Virginia married Lawrence Thompson of Cornish and raised two wonderful children.

They spent every summer at their cottage on Colcord Pond. After the telephone company converted to “Dial”, Virginia changed her career and enrolled at USM to earn her bachelor’s degree in education and graduated at the age of 46 with her two children and son in-law. Virginia taught 4th grade for 12 years in MSAD 6.

Having lost her first husband to leukemia, Virginia later married Lyman Perry Williams of Turin, N.Y. They led a very active retirement and enjoyed traveling around the world. She learned to ski at the age of 60 and later skied the Matterhorn! After Perry passed away, Virginia moved back to Maine to live with her daughter and be closer to her family.

She was an extremely hard worker, dedicated and determined to provide for her family and give them a better life legacy that she always dreamed of for them. Virginia was an avid Bingo player, bowler, skier and Red Sox Fan. Her love affair with chocolate was well known.

To make a list of memories would take days, weeks or years. She touched so many people across multiple generations with her generosity, wit and kindness. She enjoyed spending time with and baby-sitting for each of her grandchildren.

Virginia was a founding member of the Gorham/Westbrook/Windham Triad and belonged to the Cornish 99 Club and PTA, Lakes Region Senior Center, Cressey Road United Methodist Church, The Gorham Health Council as well as other organizations.

She is survived by Gerry Day, daughter, husband-Tom (deceased); Larry Thompson, son and wife Claire; grandchildren Terri Dawson and husband Haven Oliver, Mark and Jennifer Thompson, Todd Day and Partner Leah De Jong, Jon and Ali Thompson, Trisha and Kurt Hughes, Shelly and Robby Gross and family, Shantelle and Ralph Roberts and family; great-grandchildren Chris and Kate Guare, Kiara Day and partner Frank Lyon, Taylor Day, their mother, Laura Day, Kristen Thompson, Madeline Hughes; great-great-granddaughter, Leah Mae Guare.

The family would like to acknowledge their own loving family members as well as Beacon Hospice, especially Jen, Annette and Keith for their kindness, compassion, loving care and professionalism throughout the last year.

A Celebration of life will be on June 18 at 2 p.m. at The Cressey Road United Methodist Church.

For an online memorial guestbook or to participate in Virginia’s tribute page, please visit http://www.dolbyblaissegee.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to any of the following in Virginia’s name:

Lakes Region Senior Center,

40 Acorn St.

Gorham ME 04038;

Beacon Hospice,

52 Atlantic Place B-50

South Portland, ME 04106;

Baxter Memorial Library

71 South St.,

Gorham, ME 04038;

The Cressey Road United Methodist Church

81 Cressey Rd.

Gorham, ME 04038

