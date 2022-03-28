Capt. David Hart relieved Capt. Joseph Tuite as commanding officer, Supervisor of Shipbuilding (SUPSHIP), Bath, during a ceremony at General Dynamics Bath Iron Works, March 25.
SUPSHIP Bath oversees the design and construction of five Navy ship classes at private shipyards in Bath, San Diego, California and Marinette, Wisconsin.
As the 32nd commanding officer, Hart reports to SUPSHIP Bath after serving most recently as the program manager for the next generation of guided-missile destroyers.
Hart has served on the guided-missile cruiser USS Hue City and frigate USS Nicholas. Onshore, he has worked in technical and program management posts as far away as Japan and served as the program manager for the advanced Zumwalt-class destroyer program with SUPSHIP in Bath, among other duties.
“Capt. Hart has proven himself to be a talented, knowledgeable and thoughtful leader. One who is ready to take the reins of a complex team like SUPSHIP Bath and continue to deliver ships to the Fleet,” said Vice Admiral William J. Galinis in a press release.
Following the change of command, Galinis presented Tuite with a Legion of Merit Medal for his professional accomplishment since assuming command of SUPSHIP Bath in September 2017.
Tuite is retiring after a 30-year career serving the Navy. As the Supervisor of Shipbuilding, he oversaw the delivery or preliminary acceptance of 13 ships to the Navy.
“Our ships operate in unforgiving environments, and they must be constructed of the highest quality; but they also need to be delivered on budget and on schedule,” said Galinis. “Joe Tuite has developed a solid reputation for bringing a well thought out balance among those three key elements – quality, cost and schedule – during his time in Navy shipbuilding.”
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Nation & World
Florida officials fight back against rowdy spring breakers
-
Business
How would billionaire income tax work?
-
Local & State
York County lawmaker Kryzak dies at 66
-
Business
Russian stocks slide as trading resumes for all companies
-
Sports
Sports Digest: Command center for the World Cup is all quiet and calm, for now
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.