Chris Rock’s comedy tour sales surged, according to ticket reseller TickPick, after the comedian’s slapping by Will Smith on the Oscars stage drew global attention

Tour ticket prices are now a minimum of $341 on TickPick, up from a minimum of $46 per ticket on March 18, Variety reported.

Rock currently has 38 dates scheduled for the tour, hitting cities such as Las Vegas, Denver, Oakland, Seattle, New York, Chicago and Toronto.

The episode unfolded after Rock joked about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. Pinkett Smith has spoken openly about her struggle with alopecia, a long-term chronic inflammatory condition which affects hair follicles and leads to hair loss. Smith has apologized for the incident.

The Academy said in a statement that it has started “a formal review around the incident and will explore further action and consequences in accordance with our bylaws, standards of conduct and California law.”