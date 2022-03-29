Pastor and nurse practitioner Linda Brewster will share stories at OceanView in Falmouth of women she met in remote mountain villages during medical mission trips to areas affected by the Guatemalan Civil War in the 1980s. There will also be displays of handwoven crafts that support the women’s livelihoods during the April 4 event.

This event is hosted by iZosh, a national organization with a Maine chapter sponsored by Tuttle Road Community Church in Cumberland. The nonprofit organization gives small loans to female entrepreneurs around the globe to lift women out of poverty.

The talk will be held at 7 p.m. at 3 Marion Way. Participants must show proof of vaccination and be masked for the entire event. For more information, email [email protected]

