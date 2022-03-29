A school board member from Kennebunk who was the target of a recall effort was waiting to find out if he would finish his term as election officials tallied results late Tuesday.

Kennebunk held a special election Tuesday on whether to recall Tim Stentiford from the RSU 21 board of directors following months of tense debate about the reasons behind the effort to remove him and whether the town has the authority to hold the election.

A court ruling earlier this month paved the way for the March 29 vote on whether Stentiford will serve out the remaining three months of his three-year term.

Voters were asked to vote yes or no on whether to recall Stentiford, and were also given the option of voting for a replacement candidate – Gayle M. Asmussen Spofford – to fill his post, which expires June 30, 2022. Voters were also allowed to vote for a write-in candidate.

The recall process began last fall when a group of residents sought to recall RSU 21 board Chair Art LeBlanc and Stentiford, blaming them for the losses of several teachers, increases in human resources spending and the absence of a school board curriculum committee. Proponents of the recall failed to gather enough valid signatures to force a recall vote on LeBlanc, but did collect enough to move forward against Stentiford.

In November, members of the school board wrote a letter defending both men and denying claims that the two had failed to support the district’s teachers. The board pointed out that a three-year teacher’s contract, which was signed June 2021, was supported by more than 90 percent of the district’s teachers.

RSU 21 serves students from Arundel, Kennebunkport and Kennebunk. RSU 21’s board of directors includes six representatives from Kennebunk, three from Kennebunkport, and three from Arundel, as well as two student representatives.

Board members do not represent the individual towns they live in. School board members in RSU 21 are public officials whose job is to oversee the RSU’s public education programs and make decisions based on the needs of the district’s students, staff and residents.

Polls in Kennebunk closed at 8 p.m.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: