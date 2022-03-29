Bath

Mon.  4/4  3 p.m.  Facilities Committee  City Hall

Tues.  4/5  6 p.m.  Community Forestry Committee  4 Sheridan Road

Tues.  4/5  6 p.m.  Planning Board  City Hall

Wed.  4/6  10 a.m.  Community Development Community Housing Subcommittee  City Hall

Wed.  4/6  4 p.m.  Bicycle and Pedestrian Committee Education and Advocacy Subcommittee  City Hall

Wed.  4/6  6 p.m.  City Council  City Hall

Brunswick

Mon.  4/4  6:30 p.m.  Town Council  Town Hall/Zoom

Tues.  4/5  5 p.m.  Master Plan Implementation Committee  Live/Zoom

Tues.  4/5  6:30 p.m.  Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee  Town Hall/Zoom

Wed.  4/6  10 a.m.  Staff Review Committee  Town Hall/Zoom

Wed.  4/6  5 p.m.  Conservation Commission  Town Hall/Zoom

Wed.  4/6  7 p.m.  Marine Resources Committee  Town Hall/Zoom

Wed.  4/6  7 p.m.  School Board  Town Hall/Zoom

Harpswell

Mon.  4/4  5 p.m.  Mitchell Field Committee

Tues.  4/5  4 p.m.  Resiliency and Sustainability Committee Meeting and Public Hearing

Wed.  4/6  2:30 p.m.  Conservation Commission

Topsham

Mon.  4/4  7 p.m.  Board of Appeals  Russell Room

Wed.  4/6  6 p.m.  Charter Commission  Russell Room

Thur.  4/7  6:30 p.m.  Select Board  Russell Room

