Bath
See cityofbath.com for information on Zoom meetings.
Mon. 4/4 3 p.m. Facilities Committee City Hall
Tues. 4/5 6 p.m. Community Forestry Committee 4 Sheridan Road
Tues. 4/5 6 p.m. Planning Board City Hall
Wed. 4/6 10 a.m. Community Development Community Housing Subcommittee City Hall
Wed. 4/6 4 p.m. Bicycle and Pedestrian Committee Education and Advocacy Subcommittee City Hall
Wed. 4/6 6 p.m. City Council City Hall
Brunswick
For information on remote access, televised/streamed meetings see brunswickme.org.
Mon. 4/4 6:30 p.m. Town Council Town Hall/Zoom
Tues. 4/5 5 p.m. Master Plan Implementation Committee Live/Zoom
Tues. 4/5 6:30 p.m. Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee Town Hall/Zoom
Wed. 4/6 10 a.m. Staff Review Committee Town Hall/Zoom
Wed. 4/6 5 p.m. Conservation Commission Town Hall/Zoom
Wed. 4/6 7 p.m. Marine Resources Committee Town Hall/Zoom
Wed. 4/6 7 p.m. School Board Town Hall/Zoom
Harpswell
Check harpswell.maine.gov for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/showcase/1503508.
Mon. 4/4 5 p.m. Mitchell Field Committee
Tues. 4/5 4 p.m. Resiliency and Sustainability Committee Meeting and Public Hearing
Wed. 4/6 2:30 p.m. Conservation Commission
Topsham
Check topshammaine.com for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/topshammaine.
Mon. 4/4 7 p.m. Board of Appeals Russell Room
Wed. 4/6 6 p.m. Charter Commission Russell Room
Thur. 4/7 6:30 p.m. Select Board Russell Room
All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.
