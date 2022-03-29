Bath

See cityofbath.com for information on Zoom meetings.

Mon. 4/4 3 p.m. Facilities Committee City Hall

Tues. 4/5 6 p.m. Community Forestry Committee 4 Sheridan Road

Tues. 4/5 6 p.m. Planning Board City Hall

Wed. 4/6 10 a.m. Community Development Community Housing Subcommittee City Hall

Wed. 4/6 4 p.m. Bicycle and Pedestrian Committee Education and Advocacy Subcommittee City Hall

Wed. 4/6 6 p.m. City Council City Hall

Brunswick

For information on remote access, televised/streamed meetings see brunswickme.org.

Mon. 4/4 6:30 p.m. Town Council Town Hall/Zoom

Tues. 4/5 5 p.m. Master Plan Implementation Committee Live/Zoom

Tues. 4/5 6:30 p.m. Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee Town Hall/Zoom

Wed. 4/6 10 a.m. Staff Review Committee Town Hall/Zoom

Wed. 4/6 5 p.m. Conservation Commission Town Hall/Zoom

Wed. 4/6 7 p.m. Marine Resources Committee Town Hall/Zoom

Wed. 4/6 7 p.m. School Board Town Hall/Zoom

Harpswell

Check harpswell.maine.gov for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/showcase/1503508.

Mon. 4/4 5 p.m. Mitchell Field Committee

Tues. 4/5 4 p.m. Resiliency and Sustainability Committee Meeting and Public Hearing

Wed. 4/6 2:30 p.m. Conservation Commission

Topsham

Check topshammaine.com for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/topshammaine.

Mon. 4/4 7 p.m. Board of Appeals Russell Room

Wed. 4/6 6 p.m. Charter Commission Russell Room

Thur. 4/7 6:30 p.m. Select Board Russell Room

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

