BIDDEFORD — Raymond Lowell of Biddeford, known as Ray by family and friends, passed away Saturday, March 26, 2022, at St. Andre’s Health Care Facility at the age of 91.

Ray was born May 15, 1930 to the late Nathan Lowell and Maude Grant Lowell. He was born and raised in Biddeford, and attended Biddeford High School.

Raymond fell in love with his sweetheart Yolande “Yolly” Fortier. Ray and Yolly married on Oct. 10, 1953, at St. Andre’s Church in Biddeford. Ray proudly served his county in the United States Army in Germany after WWII. He served in a unique specialized division, created for bringing law, order, stability, and security to the American Zone of Occupation in Germany, known as the United States Constabulary. After completing his service, Raymond was actively involved with the U.S. Constabulary Association. Ray loved working with wood and worked as a carpenter until his retirement in 1995. He found piece in prayer, and enjoyed fishing, gardening, playing cards, playing music, dancing with his wife, and spending time with his family and friends. Ray always had stories to share and radiated with positivity in every aspect of his life during hardships and happy times.

Ray is preceded in death by: his parents, Nathan and Maude Lowell; his children, Gary Lowell Sr. and Linda Lowell; his sisters, Irene, Arlene, and Beatrice; and brothers Alfred, Edgar, Willis, Robert, and Norman.

Ray is survived by: his beloved wife, Yolly of 68 years; grandson, Gary Lowell Jr. and his wife Vaida of Gorham; granddaughter, Lori Morgan and her husband Chris of Kennebunk; great-granddaughter, Allison Morse and her husband Tyler of Jacksonville, North Carolina; great-grandson, Curtis Morgan of Kennebunk; brother James Lowell and his wife Therese of Biddeford; brother, Roger Lowell of Arundel; and brothers-in-law Normand Fortier and Paul Fortier Sr. with their families of New Hampshire. He has two great-great-grandchildren, Rowan and Brynn Morse, several nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews.

The family wishes to thank St. Andre Heather Care’s caregivers for the care Ray received during the last several years.

Visiting hours will be 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at Hope Memorial Chapel 480 Elm St., Biddeford, ME 04005. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at

St. Joseph’s Church in Biddeford. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Biddeford. Arrangements are by Hope Memorial Chapel. To share condolences online, please visit www.HopeMemorial.com.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: