The muddy Westbrook Dog Park remains closed, but once the ground dries, the city will remove the loose soil and replace it with wood chips.

“Unfortunately, users of the park disregarded ground conditions a couple of weekends prior, and the surface of the dog park has become almost completely destabilized,” Mayor Mike Foley told the City Council Monday.

“In order for us to re-stabilize the ground to re-open we will need to install a new surface treatment,” Foley said. “Natural turf would take 12 to 18 months to re-establish, which is an unacceptable timeline.”

The natural wood chips will come from the city forestry department’s stockpile, he said.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: