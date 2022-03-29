The muddy Westbrook Dog Park remains closed, but once the ground dries, the city will remove the loose soil and replace it with wood chips.
“Unfortunately, users of the park disregarded ground conditions a couple of weekends prior, and the surface of the dog park has become almost completely destabilized,” Mayor Mike Foley told the City Council Monday.
“In order for us to re-stabilize the ground to re-open we will need to install a new surface treatment,” Foley said. “Natural turf would take 12 to 18 months to re-establish, which is an unacceptable timeline.”
The natural wood chips will come from the city forestry department’s stockpile, he said.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
New England Patriots
Patriots notebook: Robert Kraft confident in Patriots because of Bill Belichick, Mac Jones
-
Nation & World
White House Jan. 6 logs given to House panel show 7-hour gap in Trump phone calls
-
American Journal
‘Color of Memory’ installation open at Presumpscot Place in Westbrook
-
American Journal
Westbrook Dog Park to be repaired with wood chips
-
American Journal
Woodlawn Cemetery columbarium project moves forward