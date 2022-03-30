SOUTH PORTLAND — South Portland City Council is trying to come up with a solution for Willard Beach dog leash rules.

On March 22, the city council agreed that the dog leash rules will remain in effect for the foreseeable future at Willard Beach and Hinckley Pond. The councilors collectively agreed to vote on the recommendations from the Dogs and Sharing Public Spaces Committee at a future meeting.

The meeting is expected to take place before the winter dog leash hours end on April 30; the dog leash hours that were put in place in November. The on-leash hours remain in effect from Oct. 1 through April 30 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The May 1 through Sept. 30 on-leash hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Dogs and Sharing Public Spaces Advisory Committee has been working with the city council officials 11 times since November 2021. They met to discuss multiple solutions to help ease the tension between dog owners, residents and visitors, but the group never agreed on the best way everyone can share the beach. Councilors decided against having committee members continue working toward a solution. In a previous statement, two council members said that they have done everything they could to come up with a solution but it is done and the ball is in their court now.

“I think the committee has done everything that it can up to this point,” Councilor Linda Cohen said Tuesday. “I appreciate everything that it’s done, but I think it’s done.”

During the meeting on Tuesday local residents met with councilors to discuss the issue and stated that there needs to be some sort of compromise and share the beach. While others spoke about how dogs are overcrowding the beach. The advisory committee proposed tweaks to be made to the current regulations which would include dog owners to carry waste bags at all times and aggressive dogs must be leashed. They also discussed a dog park to be created to help with the overcrowding issue on the beach and recommended the city to create a dune and wildlife ordinance that would make it illegal to harm animals, as well as promoting the part-time animal control officer to full-time.

The Dogs & Sharing Public Spaces advisory committee suggested that Hinckley Park should allow dogs to be off leash at all times. In the recent weeks a GoFundMe page was created by a local resident looking for help from the community to help save Hinckley Pond from the algae that has taken over the pond. Many residents and visitors go to Hinckley Pond to walk their dogs on the trails, spend time trout fishing, ice skating during the winter, or just a nice stroll but the phosphorus and nitrogen that is found in fertilizer and animal waste is a critical nutrient that fuels algae blooms freshwater ponds.

According to a previous statement made by councilor Jocelyn Leighton, due to the environmental impact on Hinckley Park and the algae in the water, councilors have said that having dogs off-leash at all times isn’t the right route.

“A lot of this conversation started with the environmental impact on Hinckley Park and the algae in the water,” Leighton said. “Having free and full access for off-leash dogs doesn’t make sense to me.”

The dog-leash policy had been an issue for several months back in September 2021. City councilors said that South Portland beaches and parks have been overcrowded. Many residents feel like the policy is unfair and allows people to assume that people have poorly behaved dogs. In October 2021, the council voted unanimously that from October through April 30, dogs must be leashed from noon to 5 p.m. at Willard Beach and from 7 a.m. to noon at Hinckley Park. Dogs are only allowed to run off-leash with the city parks are open to the public between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m.

The issue is caused by the recurring conflicts over dog waste, environmental impacts and public safety. The council said that it will not pursue the proposals immediately.

The town will hold its annual April Stools and Cleanup Day on Saturday April 2 from 9 a.m. to noon at Willard Beach, Green Belt (Mill Creek Park) and Hinckley Park. The community effort allows residents and pet parents to help clean up local parks and beaches of refuse, dog waste and rubbish. Supplies will be provided by Loyal Companion, Maine Healthy Beaches, and the city of South Portland.

