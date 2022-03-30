ALFRED – York County Emergency Management Agency is asking people to take a survey to help them learn how prepared residents are for disasters.

“The agency is working with the University of New England to conduct qualitative and quantitative research to answer the question,” said Deputy Director Megan Arsenault.

The data collected will assist local and county emergency managers with improving disaster and emergency preparedness messaging and programs for the community.

“We are trying to reach as many York County residents as possible in order to create a large sample size for the research,” said Arsenault.

The survey should take about 10 minutes and will be available until April 11 at https://forms.gle/SNtNfYjGMFrCwCaL6.

