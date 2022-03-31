Easter egg hunt at Tory Hill

The Easter Bunny is expected to make an appearance at a free Easter egg hunt at 10 a.m. April 16 on the soccer field at Tory Hill.

The event is being hosted by the Dorcas Society, a women’s nondenominational charitable group, that also sponsors Dorcas Fest in August. This year’s event will be in conjunction with Buxton’s 250th anniversary.

Children’s author and educator Kate Douglas Wiggin founded the Dorcas Society in 1897. Wiggin, who wrote “Rebecca of Sunnybrook Farm,” was instrumental in promoting the kindergarten movement in California.

She lived in her family’s home, Quillcote, in Hollis as a child and later when she was an adult. She was a notable historic figure in Buxton for her romantic play “The Old Peabody Pew,” set at Tory Hill Meetinghouse, where she attended services.

60 years ago

The Westbrook American reported April 4, 1962, that Mrs. Harry Winnie and Mrs. William Alexander were the hostesses when the Dorcas Society of Hollis and Buxton was to meet in the parish house in Bar Mills.

