The popular 10s-themed art show is coming to Freeport’s Meetinghouse Arts Gallery. Presented by the Arts & Cultural Alliance of Freeport (ACAF) and Meetinghouse Arts Gallery members, the show is now open, with an artists’ reception from 5-7 p.m. Friday, April 8.

Aligning with the trending 10s theme, this show will feature a variety of 10”-by-10” sized media with a common price of $250. Painting, collage, assemblage, rust prints, glasswork, needlepoint and more are rendered in the 10-by-10 format. All are original works by over 40 Maine artists.

“It’s always exciting to see how artists interpret the challenge of scaling their creativity to fixed dimensions,” said Executive Director Dana Legawiec. “Walking into the gallery, the viewer enjoys the uniformity of all works the same size and shape, portraying an astounding array of images, colors, textures, moods and expression.”

Talented Maine artists who are showing at this event include Mary Brooking, Liz Prescott, Joyce Ellen Weinstein and many more. The “10-by-10 Show” furthers ACAF’s mission to cultivate Greater Freeport as a vibrant center for arts and culture. Located at 40 Main Street inside the newly restored historic First Parish Church, ACAF’s Meetinghouse Arts Gallery is the perfect venue for this exciting event.

