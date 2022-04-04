Chebeague Island
Thur. 4/7 3 p.m. Community Advisory Response Team
Thur. 4/7 6 p.m. Stone Wharf Meeting: Safety and Accessibility Town Hall
Mon. 4/11 6 p.m. Planning Board
Tues. 4/12 6 p.m. Select Board/School Committee
Thur. 4/14 6 p.m. Stone Wharf Meeting: Boating Access Town Hall
Cumberland
Sat. 4/9 8 a.m. Budget Review Workshop
Mon. 4/11 7 p.m. Town Council Town Hall
Durham
Tues. 4/12 6:30 p.m. Select Board Town Office
Falmouth
Thur. 4/7 5:30 p.m. Recycling and Energy Committee Town Hall
Mon. 4/11 7 p.m. Town Council Special Meeting
Tues. 4/12 9 a.m. Land Management and Acquisitions Committee
Tues. 4/12 10 a.m. Appointments Committee
Thur. 4/14 noon Coffee with Councilors
Freeport
Thur. 4/7 6 p.m. Tree Task Force Town Hall
Sat. 4/9 11 a.m. Downtown Vision Open House Town Hall
Mon. 4/11 6:30 p.m. Winslow Park Commission Town Hall
Mon. 4/11 6:30 p.m. Sustainability Advisory Board
Tues. 4/12 7:30 a.m. Complete Streets Committee
Tues. 4/12 6 p.m. Town Council Workshop Town Hall
Tues. 4/12 6:30 p.m. Conservation Commission Community Center
Wed. 4/13 6 p.m. Coastal Waters Commission Community Center
North Yarmouth
Tues. 4/12 7 p.m. Planning Board Meeting/Public Hearing Wescustogo
Wed. 4/13 5 p.m. Joint Standing Committee Wescustogo
Pownal
Mon. 4/11 6:30 p.m. Select Board Mallett Hall
Yarmouth
Thur. 4/7 7 p.m. Town Council Special Meeting/Workshop Log Cabin
Fri. 4/8 8 a.m. Economic Development and Advisory Board Wyman Station Workgroup
Mon. 4/11 8 a.m. School Finance Committee Superintendent’s Office
Mon. 4/11 6 p.m. Town Council Workshop
Mon. 4/11 7 p.m. Bicycle and Pedestrian Committee
Wed. 4/13 7 p.m. Committee for Energy Efficiency and Sustainability
Wed. 4/13 7 p.m. Planning Board Log Cabin
Thur. 4/14 7 p.m. Operations Committee Community Room
Thur. 4/14 7 p.m. School Committee Log Cabin
All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.
