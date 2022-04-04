Chebeague Island

Thur.  4/7  3 p.m.  Community Advisory Response Team

Thur.  4/7  6 p.m.  Stone Wharf Meeting: Safety and Accessibility  Town Hall

Mon.  4/11  6 p.m.  Planning Board

Tues.  4/12  6 p.m.  Select Board/School Committee

Thur.  4/14  6 p.m.  Stone Wharf Meeting: Boating Access  Town Hall

Cumberland

Sat.  4/9  8 a.m.  Budget Review Workshop

Mon.  4/11  7 p.m.  Town Council  Town Hall

Durham

Tues.  4/12  6:30 p.m.  Select Board  Town Office

Falmouth

Thur.  4/7  5:30 p.m.  Recycling and Energy Committee  Town Hall

Mon.  4/11  7 p.m.  Town Council Special Meeting

Tues.  4/12  9 a.m.  Land Management and Acquisitions Committee

Tues.  4/12  10 a.m.  Appointments Committee

Thur.  4/14  noon  Coffee with Councilors

Freeport

Thur.  4/7  6 p.m.  Tree Task Force  Town Hall

Sat.  4/9  11 a.m.  Downtown Vision Open House  Town Hall

Mon.  4/11  6:30 p.m.  Winslow Park Commission  Town Hall

Mon.  4/11  6:30 p.m.  Sustainability Advisory Board

Tues.  4/12  7:30 a.m.  Complete Streets Committee

Tues.  4/12  6 p.m.  Town Council Workshop  Town Hall

Tues.  4/12  6:30 p.m.  Conservation Commission  Community Center

Wed.  4/13  6 p.m.  Coastal Waters Commission  Community Center

North Yarmouth

Tues.  4/12  7 p.m.  Planning Board Meeting/Public Hearing  Wescustogo

Wed.  4/13  5 p.m.  Joint Standing Committee  Wescustogo

Pownal

Mon.  4/11  6:30 p.m.  Select Board  Mallett Hall

Yarmouth

Thur.  4/7  7 p.m.  Town Council Special Meeting/Workshop  Log Cabin

Fri.  4/8  8 a.m.  Economic Development and Advisory Board Wyman Station Workgroup

Mon.  4/11  8 a.m.  School Finance Committee  Superintendent’s Office

Mon.  4/11  6 p.m.  Town Council Workshop

Mon.  4/11  7 p.m.  Bicycle and Pedestrian Committee

Wed.  4/13  7 p.m.  Committee for Energy Efficiency and Sustainability

Wed.  4/13  7 p.m.  Planning Board  Log Cabin

Thur.  4/14  7 p.m.  Operations Committee  Community Room

Thur.  4/14  7 p.m.  School Committee  Log Cabin

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

chebeague island maine, cumberland maine, durham maine, falmouth maine, Forecaster Community, freeport maine, north yarmouth maine, pownal maine, yarmouth maine
