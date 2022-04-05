Katelyn Bruzgo resigned from the South Portland City Council March 31, effective April 15.

“I have valued my time on the City Council and respect the hard work the community, the city staff, and the City Council puts in to make South Portland such a great city,” Bruzgo wrote in her resignation letter. “Unfortunately, I’m moving out of South Portland will no longer be able to serve on the council.”

The City Council on Tuesday decided to leave the position vacant until the term naturally expires in December. The council seat will be on the November ballot.

