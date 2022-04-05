Katelyn Bruzgo resigned from the South Portland City Council March 31, effective April 15.
“I have valued my time on the City Council and respect the hard work the community, the city staff, and the City Council puts in to make South Portland such a great city,” Bruzgo wrote in her resignation letter. “Unfortunately, I’m moving out of South Portland will no longer be able to serve on the council.”
The City Council on Tuesday decided to leave the position vacant until the term naturally expires in December. The council seat will be on the November ballot.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Local & State
Former corrections officer charged in deadly Gorham crash seeks to have statements thrown out
-
American Journal
Bridge Street sewer pipes in need of repairs will be relined
-
Local & State
Crash in Westbrook forces police to close section of Spring Street
-
American Journal
Westbrook council OKs purchase of three portable messaging signs
-
The Forecaster
Bruzgo resigns from South Portland City Council