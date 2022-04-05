The town of Harpswell could see a 3% tax increase this year, according to town officials.

During a March 31 meeting, Deputy Town Administrator and Treasurer Terri Sawyer said the proposed budget for 2022 has increased by 9.1% in operations and 11.4% in capital. Last year’s operations budget went from $4.7 million to $5.1 million, and capital went from $5.6 million to $6.3 million.

Residents will vote to raise and appropriate town funds at an April 23 meeting by secret ballot.

The town seeks approval for $4.9 million in general government expenditures and $630,000 for interest payments. These government expenditures include public works, protection and safety, health and welfare, cultural and recreational, and special projects.

The emergency vehicle fund seeks an additional $100,000 to add to its existing $560,000 for the purchase of a new fire engine.

“The fire truck being replaced is 30 years old,” said Fire Chief Benjamin Wallace Jr.

Also on the ballot are $550,000 for capital improvements to roads and $200,000 for repairs to the recycling and transfer station.

The town seeks approval of $45,000 for improvements to the Old Meeting House and cemetery.

“It’s a historic landmark,” said Sawyer. The meeting house requires new paint, shingles and siding. Also, the cemetery needs some stones to be repaired, reset and cleaned, she said.

The town is also requesting $105,000 for capital vehicle spending, including law enforcement vehicles and marine patrol vehicles.

Articles 9-13 on the ballot require the approval of plans to spend American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. ARPA awarded grants to small businesses and towns that struggled during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The town proposes to use $90,000 for comprehensive planning services, $15,000 for a housing consultant, $10,000 for a broadband consultant, $10,000 for an emergency communications consultant, $36,000 for Lucas cardiac compression machines, $25,000 for a website upgrade and tech consultant and $30,000 for town office ventilation improvements.

Improvements to the town’s comprehensive plan have not been updated since 2005, according to the ballot.

Select board members said they seek a housing consultant to gain perspective on the town’s affordable housing needs.

The money for the Lucas cardiac compression machines will be used to reimburse the fire department for the machine they already bought for $18,000 and for the purchase of a second machine.

Wallace Jr. said this machine allows first responders to work in tighter spaces, like the back of an ambulance. Without the machine, it takes six people to manually resuscitate someone. ” It has already seen a number of uses unfortunately, but it has been very useful.” Wallace Jr. said.

Absentee ballots are available at the Town Clerk’s office. Documents related to the April 23 vote are available on the town’s website at harpswell.maine.gov.

