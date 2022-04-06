Richard E. Anderson 1941 – 2022 FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. – Richard E. Anderson, 81, of Fernandina Beach, Fla. passed away Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at Baptist Medical Center, Nassau. Born in Bangor, Maine, Mr. Anderson was a son of the late Edward K and Lorena Guptil Anderson. He joined the U. S. Navy in 1957, so he could see the world all the while making a career of service to his country and receiving a degree in Electronic Engineering. He served until his retirement in 1978. After retirement he worked for CDI Marine (Naval Architect) for many years. He and wife, Marlene Anderson, made their home in Fernandina Beach since 1991. He was an avid woodworker, football enthusiast and enjoyed working in his yard. Mr. Anderson always looked forward to any opportunity he could return and visit his home state of Maine. He will be remembered as a meticulous record keeper and nearly every aspect of his life reflected his penchant for being well organized. He was curious and a constant learner. By virtue of that curiosity, he had a wide span of knowledge, knowing about many wide and varied topics. In addition to his wife, he leaves behind his children, Susan Fitzgibbon, Robert Anderson, Rebekah Wolf, Sheri Winegeart and Karen Keeler; his siblings, Bettilou Fielding, Linda Dion, Harold Anderson and Shirley Tardiff; as well as several grandchildren and extended family members. Graveside funeral services for Mr. Anderson will be held Saturday, April 9, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Bosque Bello Cemetery. Please share your memories and condolences at http://www.oxleyheard.com. OXLEY-HEARD FUNERAL DIRECTORS

