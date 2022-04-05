AUGUSTA — Post-secondary schools in Maine must now provide transcripts and diplomas for students and graduates even if they owe money.
Democratic Gov. Janet Mills has signed the change into law, officials said Tuesday.
The law requires the schools to provide the materials if the student needs them for circumstances such as applying for a job, furthering their education or career training or pursuing military service.
The new law also prompts the student and school to communicate about past-due fees and debts. The law goes into effect three months after the Maine Legislature adjourns.
Democratic Sen. Eloise Vitelli of Arrowsic said many state residents face barriers to their career goals because of lack of access to academic records. Vitelli said the law “will remove that unnecessary barrier, to ensure Mainers can further their education, finish their degree, get the financial help they need, or even join the military.”
