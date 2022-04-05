Brunswick
Mon. 4/11 6:30 p.m. Town Council Workshop Town Hall/Zoom
Tues. 4/12 7 p.m. Planning Board Town Hall/Zoom
Wed. 4/13 10 a.m. Staff Review Committee Town Hall/Zoom
Wed. 4/13 6 p.m. Appointment Committee Live/Zoom
Wed. 4/13 7 p.m. School Board Town Hall/Zoom
Thur. 4/14 6:30 p.m. Town Council Town Hall/Zoom
Harpswell
Mon. 4/11 5 p.m. Town Lands Committee Site Visit/Meeting
Mon. 4/11 7 p.m. Recreation Committee
Tues. 4/12 6 p.m. Energy and Technology Committee
Wed. 4/13 9 a.m. Bandstand Committee
Wed. 4/13 5 p.m. Harbor and Waterfront Committee
Thur. 4/14 10 a.m. Planning Board Site Visit
Thur. 4/14 6 p.m. Select Board
Topsham
Mon. 4/11 4 p.m. Comprehensive Plan Implementation Committee Conference Room
Mon. 4/11 5:30 p.m. Brunswick/Topsham Water Board 266 River Road
Mon. 4/11 6:30 p.m. Community Center Committee Russell Room
Tues. 4/12 5:30 p.m. Conservation Committee Russell Room
Wed. 4/13 6:30 p.m. Historic District Russell Room
Thur. 4/14 6 p.m. Finance Committee Conference Room
Thur. 4/14 6:30 p.m. Planning Board Russell Room
All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.
