Brunswick

Mon.  4/11  6:30 p.m.  Town Council Workshop  Town Hall/Zoom

Tues.  4/12  7 p.m.  Planning Board  Town Hall/Zoom

Wed.  4/13  10 a.m.  Staff Review Committee  Town Hall/Zoom

Wed.  4/13  6 p.m.  Appointment Committee  Live/Zoom

Wed.  4/13  7 p.m.  School Board  Town Hall/Zoom

Thur.  4/14  6:30 p.m.  Town Council  Town Hall/Zoom

Harpswell

Mon.  4/11  5 p.m.  Town Lands Committee  Site Visit/Meeting

Mon.  4/11  7 p.m.  Recreation Committee

Tues.  4/12  6 p.m.  Energy and Technology Committee

Wed.  4/13  9 a.m.  Bandstand Committee

Wed.  4/13  5 p.m.  Harbor and Waterfront Committee

Thur.  4/14  10 a.m.  Planning Board  Site Visit

Thur.  4/14  6 p.m.  Select Board

Topsham

Mon.  4/11  4 p.m.  Comprehensive Plan Implementation Committee  Conference Room

Mon.  4/11  5:30 p.m.  Brunswick/Topsham Water Board  266 River Road

Mon.  4/11  6:30 p.m.  Community Center Committee  Russell Room

Tues.  4/12  5:30 p.m.  Conservation Committee  Russell Room

Wed.  4/13  6:30 p.m.  Historic District  Russell Room

Thur.  4/14  6 p.m.  Finance Committee  Conference Room

Thur.  4/14  6:30 p.m.  Planning Board  Russell Room

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

brunswick maine, Forecaster Community, harpswell maine, topsham maine
