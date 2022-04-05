Cape Elizabeth
Mon. 4/11 7 p.m. Town Council Town Hall
Tues. 4/12 6:30 p.m. School Board Town Hall
Tues. 4/12 7 p.m. Conservation Committee Town Hall/Zoom
Wed. 4/13 10 a.m. Riverside Cemetery Committee Town Hall
Wed. 4/13 5:30 p.m. Community Services Committee Community Center
Wed. 4/13 7 p.m. Shore Road Rehabilitation Project Meeting
Wed. 4/13 7 p.m. Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee
Scarborough
Fri. 4/8 8 a.m. Long Range Planning Committee Town Hall/Zoom
Mon. 4/11 5:30 p.m. Appointments Committee Town Hall/Zoom
Mon. 4/11 6 p.m. Conservation Commission Town Hall
Tues. 4/12 5:30 p.m. Coastal Waters and Harbor Committee Town Hall
Tues. 4/12 6:30 p.m. Shellfish Conservation Commission Town Hall
Wed. 4/13 7 p.m. Zoning Board Town Hall
South Portland
Fri. 4/8 10:30 a.m. Board of Health
Sat. 4/9 8 a.m. City Council Workshop
Mon. 4/11 6 p.m. Board of Education High School
Tues. 4/12 4:30 p.m. Open Space Acquisition Committee
Tues. 4/12 6:30 p.m. City Council Workshop
Wed. 4/13 6 p.m. Senior Steering Implementation Executive Committee
Wed. 4/13 6:30 p.m. Planning Board
Wed. 4/13 6:30 p.m. Senior Steering Implementation Committee
Thur. 4/14 11 a.m. City Facilities Planning Committee
Thur. 4/14 5 p.m. Board of Harbor Commissioners Public Hearing
Thur. 4/14 7 p.m. Human Rights Commission
All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.
