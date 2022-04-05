Cape Elizabeth

Mon.  4/11  7 p.m.  Town Council  Town Hall

Tues.  4/12  6:30 p.m.  School Board  Town Hall

Tues.  4/12  7 p.m.  Conservation Committee  Town Hall/Zoom

Wed.  4/13  10 a.m.  Riverside Cemetery Committee  Town Hall

Wed.  4/13  5:30 p.m.  Community Services Committee  Community Center

Wed.  4/13  7 p.m.  Shore Road Rehabilitation Project Meeting

Wed.  4/13  7 p.m.  Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee

Scarborough

Fri.  4/8  8 a.m.  Long Range Planning Committee  Town Hall/Zoom

Mon.  4/11  5:30 p.m.  Appointments Committee  Town Hall/Zoom

Mon.  4/11  6 p.m.  Conservation Commission  Town Hall

Tues.  4/12  5:30 p.m.  Coastal Waters and Harbor Committee  Town Hall

Tues.  4/12  6:30 p.m.  Shellfish Conservation Commission  Town Hall

Wed.  4/13  7 p.m.  Zoning Board  Town Hall

South Portland

Fri.  4/8  10:30 a.m.  Board of Health

Sat.  4/9  8 a.m.  City Council Workshop

Mon.  4/11  6 p.m.  Board of Education  High School

Tues.  4/12  4:30 p.m.  Open Space Acquisition Committee

Tues.  4/12  6:30 p.m.  City Council Workshop

Wed.  4/13  6 p.m.  Senior Steering Implementation Executive Committee

Wed.  4/13  6:30 p.m.  Planning Board

Wed.  4/13  6:30 p.m.  Senior Steering Implementation Committee

Thur.  4/14  11 a.m.  City Facilities Planning Committee

Thur.  4/14  5 p.m.  Board of Harbor Commissioners Public Hearing

Thur.  4/14  7 p.m.  Human Rights Commission

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

