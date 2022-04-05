Amber M. Greene 1987 – 2022 BRUNSWICK – Amber M. Greene, 34, of Oak Street, passed away peacefully Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at Mid Coast Hospital with family by her side. She was born in Bath on Nov. 27, 1987, a beautiful little princess, to Meltiah B. and Cheryl A. (James) Greene IV. She attended Wiscasset schools, where she loved the cheering squad with her sisters and many friends. She later achieved her GED and CNA certification to continue her love of helping others. She was employed as a shift leader at the Brunswick KFC and a CNA at local nursing homes. She enjoyed her cheering and dancing in younger years with her greatest loves being her children and animals. She loved taking pictures of the kids as they grew and would have pretend modeling shoots with her daughter. She loved taking pictures with family at many get-togethers. She is survived by her father, Meltiah B. Greene IV and his companion Karen Morrell of Madison, her mother, Cheryl A. Shull and her husband David of Ohio; her fiancé, Stephen Allen of Brunswick; one son, Brayden Chaput of Bath, one daughter, Scarlette Hart of Brunswick; one brother, Meltiah B. Greene V and his wife Kylie of Gainesville, Fla., five sisters, Ashley Greene and her companion Jim of Dresden, Amanda Greene and her companion William Busler of Massachusetts, Alyssa Griffin and her husband Devon of Ohio, Abigail and Asia Shull both of Ohio; maternal grandmother, Bernadine A. Bailey of Florida, paternal grandparents, Meltiah B. Greene III and Scarlette Greene of Murrell Inlet, S.C.; many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by one cousin, Andrew Small on August 11, 2006. Visiting hours will be held from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, April 8, 2022, at Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High Street, Bath. A funeral service will be held 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at the Wiscasset Church of the Nazarene, Gardiner Road, Wiscasset, with a reception to follow at the Huntoon Hill Grange Hall located at 11 Huntoon Hill Rd. Wiscasset. Burial will be at Pine Grove Cemetery in Dresden at a later date. Condolences may be made online at http://www.Daiglefuneralhome.com. Memorial contributions may be made to: Midcoast Humane Society 190 Pleasant St. Brunswick, 04011

