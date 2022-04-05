SOUTH PORTLAND – Patricia L. Jameson, 81, of South Portland, died Friday April 1 in Falmouth. She was born in Portland Jan. 3, 1941, the daughter of Phillip W. Sr. and Evelyn (McCoy) Carr.

She attended Cathedral Grammar School and Portland High School. Pat worked for the Cumberland Extension Service of the University of Maine and raised six sons. She was married to David J. Richards, Sr. for 41 years until his death in 2003. She then married John Jameson who passed away in 2009.

Pat enjoyed reading and swimming. She moved to Florida in 2001 where she enjoyed time at the pool and made many friends.

Patty was predeceased by husbands David Richards, Sr. and John Jameson; her son, Anthony “Tony” Richards; and her brother, Phillip Carr, Jr.

She is survived by five sons, David (Jay) Richards and his wife Mickey of South Portland, Michael Richards and his wife Teresa of Naples, Timothy Richards of Old Town, Patrick Richards and his wife Ellen of South Portland and James Richards of Palm Coast, Fla.; her sister, Judith Leeman and her husband Dennis of Daytona Beach; four step-children, Bobby Jameson of Texas, John Anthony Jameson of Modesto, Calif., Debra Lynn of San Lorenzo, Calif. and Susan Pieria of Livermore, Calif.; 12 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews and a special niece, Kelly Thompson of Freeport.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday April 7 at the Conroy-Tully Walker, South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.

To view Patty’s memorial page or share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

﻿

