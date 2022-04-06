WINDHAM – Mark Wendell Bickford, 65, passed away unexpectedly on April 2, 2022. He was born in Houlton on August 15, 1956, the son of Wendell R. and Clara (Ross) Bickford.

Surviving are his wife of 37 years, Joyce (O’Brien) Bickford; sons Michael P. Bickford and wife Jennifer, Mark P. Bickford and wife Danielle, and Daniel W. Bickford and wife Rebecca, and special daughter, Alicia M. Nadeau; his 14 grandchildren and step-grandchildren; sisters Wendy Vermette, and Cheryl Grant, brothers Brian Bickford, Kirk Bickford and Kent Bickford; and many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of his life is planned for later in the summer.

To read a full obituary, express condolences, or to participate in Mark’s online tribute, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

Over the years, Mark has donated 18 gallons of blood, including platelets and plasma; so those who wish are encouraged to donate blood in his memory.

