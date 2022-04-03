MANCHESTER – Malcolm L. Lyons, also known as “Laddie” or “Mal” to his friends and family, died on March 26, 2022 at the age of 80, in the woods outside his home in Manchester.

Mal predeceased his beloved wife of almost 54 years, Kathleen; as well as their three children, Jeffrey, Kristine, and Matthew, son-in-law Luis, daughter-in-law Justine, Alvaro “Rama” Marti Pastor; and five grandchildren, Luis, Ana, Alex, Isabel, and Andrew, all of whom loved their Grandpa deeply and will fondly remember trips with him to Fielder’s Choice for ice cream as well as boat rides in Lubec and on Cobbosseecontee Lake. Mal also leaves behind his sister, Patty Buck and brothers Michael and Guy, sisters-in-law Mary Lyons and Mary Anne Hildreth; as well as many nieces and nephews; and was preceded in death by his brother, Robert. He was tremendously proud of all his family members.

Mal was a kind, decent, loyal, generous, loving man with a great sense of humor and a quick wit. He was a humble man who loved a good self-deprecating joke. Mal and Kathy built a wonderful life together. Mal grew up in Windham and attended school there, followed by the University of Maine at Orono, three years in the Army, and then the University of Maine School of Law. He was a lifelong Mainer and had a deep and abiding love for its land and people.

Mal had a very successful career as a trial attorney as a partner at Pierce Atwood, respected and admired by his peers. He was understandably very proud, in particular, of his membership in the American College of Trial Lawyers, composed of less than the top 1 percent of attorneys in any state and only available for membership to those nominated by their peers. He also took great pride in his service on Maine’s judicial nominating committee where he helped choose state court judges and believed deeply in the value of an apolitical, independent judiciary.

Upon retirement he and Kathy hiked the entire Camino de Santiago, from St. Jean Pied du Port all the way to Santiago de Compostela, walking more than 500 miles at the age of 74, while enjoying Spain and its food and wine along the way.

Mal was reticent to burden anyone else with his problems. Few knew he was suffering from dementia or that he had nightmares the last 15 years of his life related to his service in Vietnam.

Mal would probably want us all to remember, though, his status as consummate outdoorsman and hunter. He loved duck hunting and spent countless hours putting up and tending wood duck boxes with his friends to help increase the wood duck population in Maine. He shot his first large buck at 13 and kept on hunting right until the last couple of years. Few things made him as excited as seeing a flock of ducks or finding fresh roadkill to bring home for supper. He loved Lubec, where he and Kathy formed a lifetime of wonderful memories with their kids and grandkids on land first bought by his great-grandparents in 1903, and where his remains will be laid to rest so that future Lyons generations will always be able to visit him.

Mal was also a legendary bluefisherman in the heyday of the bluefish in Maine, some days landing up to 100 fish in a day. He loved to take people out on his beloved Kris-Kath, a boat purchased in 1984 and still going strong today, and impatiently scan the horizon looking for gulls to signal a possible feeding-frenzy. He hardly ever caught any fish himself because more than catching fish he wanted to create amazing moments for those around him. Bluefishing with him also revealed one of his more prevalent character traits – he loved seeing other people enjoying themselves and did whatever he could to bring joy to those around him. Consistent with that, many folks may fondly recall waterskiing with Mal and the patience and encouragement he brought to that endeavor.

Mal was selfless and kind right up to his last moments, always only making decisions he thought in the best interest of his family. Mal deeply loved Kathy, Jeff, Kris, Matt, Rama and their spouses and his grandkids. We will all love him forever and his memory will remain deep in our hearts. Mal was good and kind and lived life to its fullest.

Condolences, fond memories and photos may be shared at http://www.staplesfuneralhome.com

A celebration of his life will be held on Sunday, June 5 at 1 p.m. at the Augusta Country Club and all are welcome to attend.

Arrangements are under the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care 53 Brunswick Ave. Gardiner, 582-3102.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ducks Unlimited or the University of Maine School of Law.

Guest Book