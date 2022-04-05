Paul Dickson 1948 – 2022 WISCASSET – Paul Dickson, 73, a life long Wiscasset resident, passed peacefully at his home with family on Thursday, March 24, 2022. Paul, a lover of the Maine waters, spent a huge amount of time digging worms, digging clams and elvering. He also served on Wiscasset’s clam committee board for several years. His main career was working as a foreman and union member of the International Brotherhood of Painters and Allied Trades. As well, Paul helped in the construction and decommissioning of the Maine Yankee power plant in Wiscasset. Paul was also employed for BIW’s land leveling project. Paul had a magical green thumb in the garden, and an amazing eye for antiques. He leaves behind his wife of 52 years, Diana Betts Dickson, sister Martha Ann Wright; three children, Bruce (wife Rachel), Kimberly and Michael; his four grandchildren, Christopher, Cody, Nathaniel and Jacob; and his great-grandchild Brayden. For all of the support already shown, please know it is greatly appreciated. A celebration of life for Paul will be held this summer, and that date will be made public in a short time.

