Westbrook-based Idexx said Wednesday that it has “significantly scaled back” its operations in Russia because of that country’s war in Ukraine.

A statement issued by the company said the “escalating war” is “deeply concerning to the Idexx community and we strongly condemn the invasion and violence there.”

The company said it has stopped the shipment and sales of veterinary diagnostic equipment, although it also said it was supporting “employees and veterinary customers that already use Idexx products.”

The company did not immediately respond to questions about whether the suspension only applied to new customers and whether the company was ceasing all sales in Russia.

This story will be updated.

