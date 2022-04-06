Westbrook-based Idexx said Wednesday that it has “significantly scaled back” its operations in Russia because of that country’s war in Ukraine.
A statement issued by the company said the “escalating war” is “deeply concerning to the Idexx community and we strongly condemn the invasion and violence there.”
The company said it has stopped the shipment and sales of veterinary diagnostic equipment, although it also said it was supporting “employees and veterinary customers that already use Idexx products.”
The company did not immediately respond to questions about whether the suspension only applied to new customers and whether the company was ceasing all sales in Russia.
This story will be updated.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Sports
Masters notebook: Course changes a constant theme at Augusta
-
Sports
NASCAR: Harvick still has gas in his tank as he adapts to Next Gen
-
News
Westbrook police investigating cause of five-car pileup
-
Sports
Masters: Woods casts long shadow over event that has many subplots
-
Business
Idexx says it has ‘significantly scaled back’ Russia operations
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.