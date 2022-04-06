Ronald P. Grebin passed away in Auburn, California, on Sept. 26, 2021.

He was born in Biddeford, Maine, in 1949, and still has many family members residing in Maine. He served honorably in Vietnam as a Marine and then reenlisted later and served many years with the Air Force.

He is preceded in death by his parents Paul Grebin and Lorraine Verge.; his brothers, David and Daniel Grebin; his daughter, Jennifer Grebin; and his grandson, Duncan Grebin.

He is survived by: his children and their spouses, Daniel Grebin and Nevada Grebin, Karen Kitchen and Bill Kitchen, and Richard Grebin. He also leaves behind: his grandchildren, Azzy Kitchen, Johnny Hampton and wife Candace; and great-grandson,s Blake, Boyd and Raylan. He also is survived by: his siblings and their spouses, George and Joannne Grebin, John and Charlene Grebin, Beverly Roberts, and Sharon and Peter Robbins. He is also survived by his many nieces and nephews as well.

He had a deep love of blue grass music, cross stitch and traveling in his RV.

