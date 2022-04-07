Maine reported 233 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and 11 additional deaths.

Since the pandemic began, Maine has recorded 237,218 cases of COVID-19, and 2,219 deaths. Hospitalizations had not been updated on Thursday, but stood at 99 on Wednesday, with 27 in critical care and five on a ventilator.

The entire nation continues to record case counts and hospitalizations far below the numbers experienced at the peak of the omicron wave in January. Nationwide, case numbers have slightly declined – by around 1 percent – over the past two weeks, even as the more contagious omicron BA.2 subvariant has spread.

But COVID cases are on the rise again in pockets of the country, including the Northeast, where omicron BA.2 spread first and became the dominant strain of the virus about two weeks ago.

Massachusetts’ average daily case count has risen 68 percent over the past two weeks, according to the New York Times pandemic tracker. And cases have risen 60 percent in Connecticut, 77 percent in New York, 57 percent in New Jersey and 28 percent in Rhode Island.

Maine has seen an increase of about 7 percent in its seven-day average of daily cases.

Dr. Nirav Shah, Maine CDC director, acknowledged the mixed signals in a series of Twitter posts Tuesday and said it’s not yet clear if Maine will see a significant increase in the virus.

“It’s too early to tell if these data points are signals or noise. Indeed, with epidemics, it’s often only in retrospect that trends are identified and confirmed,” Shah wrote.

Even as case counts rise in the Northeast, hospitalizations have continued to decline. Hospital patient counts typically rise two to three weeks after daily case counts increase. However, while many U.S. experts are expecting a rise in cases because of omicron BA.2, they do not expect a significant increase in hospitalizations.

