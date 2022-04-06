The number of Maine hospital patients with COVID-19 dropped below 100 Wednesday as tracking data continue to send mixed signals about whether the pandemic is on the rise again.

A total of 99 people were hospitalized with COVID on Wednesday, down from 104 on Monday and Tuesday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Before the number of patients rose above 100 on March 18, it had hovered in the 90s for more than two weeks.

The state also reported 276 more cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and one additional death.

Dr. Nirav Shah, Maine CDC director, noted the increase in hospitalizations on Monday and Tuesday and said wastewater surveillance testing in Maine was also showing an overall increase in virus levels. Wastewater testing for COVID-19 is considered a leading indicator, with changes in virus prevalence later showing up in case counts and hospitalizations.

But wastewater testing data in Maine has been mixed, with some sampling sites showing more virus and others showing stable or declining levels. The Portland Water District’s large regional treatment plants in Portland and Westbrook have not detected any significant increase in the virus, for example.

A CDC spokesman said Tuesday the combined results of statewide wastewater data showed a slight increase during the past week.

Meanwhile, the rate of positive tests has remains low. As of Tuesday, 3.1 percent of COVID tests were coming back positive.

Shah acknowledged in a series of social media posts Tuesday that it’s not yet clear if the virus is on the rise in Maine.

“It’s too early to tell if these data points are signals or noise. Indeed, with epidemics, it’s often only in retrospect that trends are identified and confirmed,” Shah said in a post Tuesday on Twitter.

In the United States, doctors and public health officials are somewhat wary of the BA.2 omicron subvariant, which has become the dominant strain nationally.

However, because vaccinations are working well and prior infections provide some immunity, and because of the increasing availability of the antiviral drug Paxlovid, U.S. experts are not expecting a major surge in hospitalizations.

Nationally, cases have stayed flat over the past week while hospital admissions have trended downward by about 13 percent. Those hospitalized with the virus continue to mostly be unvaccinated, doctors have said.

Some states in the Northeast have seen a rise in the numbers of new cases over the past two weeks, but no rise in hospitalizations.

This story will be updated.

