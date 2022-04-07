Portland author Richard Russo’s novel “Straight Man” is being adapted into a TV series, with “Better Call Saul” star Bob Odenkirk in the lead role.

Russo said Thursday he was “delighted” his 1997 novel about a college English professor’s mid-life crisis could be made into a TV series and that the project is “moving forward.” But he declined to be interviewed or answer questions about it, saying he needs to focus on finishing his latest novel, the yet-to-be-titled third installment in his “Fool” series, following “Nobody’s Fool” (1993) and “Everybody’s Fool” (2016).

Russo had mentioned that “Straight Man” was being considered for development as a TV series in November during a streaming interview for “Maine Voices Live Waterville,” a virtual event put on by the Morning Sentinel, sister paper of the Portland Press Herald. But neither AMC nor the production companies involved publicly confirmed the project until Wednesday when AMC posted a statement on its website saying it was “fast-track developing” the series to premiere in 2023 and that Odenkirk would star.

“Bob Odenkirk is just as good as it gets. We feel so fortunate to be developing a new show that would keep him at AMC after ‘Better Call Saul’ and ‘Breaking Bad,’ two iconic series that have been beloved by millions of fans and helped define AMC and its reputation for unforgettable characters and high-quality storytelling for adults,” said Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks, in the statement.

Odenkirk called Russo’s novel “excellent” and “entertaining” in the AMC statement.

“This milieu (academia) seems very pertinent to the conversations we’re all having. I am drawn to the tone of humanity and humor in the novel, and I look forward to playing this role – something lighter than my recent projects but still closely observed and smart,” Odenkirk said in the statement.

This would be the first of Russo’s novels to be made into a full-length TV series. “Nobody’s Fool” was made into a 1994 film starring Paul Newman, and Russo’s Pulitizer Prize-winning novel “Empire Falls” was made into a two-episode miniseries for HBO, also starring Paul Newman, in 2005. “Empire Falls” was shot in Maine, with extensive filming in the Waterville and Skowhegan areas.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous