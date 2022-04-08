Two Local Nonprofits: In This Together and Hair Matters,were to hold an Open House fundraiser on Thursday, April 14, from 5 to 9 p.m. at The Hub, 327 Ocean House Road in Cape Elizabeth. The organizations are joining forces to bring a night of live music, local art, silent auction items, themed raffle baskets, and refreshments.

After battling breast cancer, and receiving support from Debby Porter through their hair loss, both Jessica Casey and Sarah Emerson crossed paths again with two other women at the Tri-for-A-Cure. They quickly realized that they all had a passion for

fundraising and helping others, and that’s when In this Together was born.

Hair Matters’ Founder, Debra Porter, became a guiding mentor for the four women, as they built their organization. The two organizations have supported each other ever since.

Since the inception in 2019, In This Together has provided $35,000 in Community Fund Grants. Grantees were facing a wide range of difficulties including expensive medical diagnoses, increased caregiving costs, car repairs and more. In This Together has made a significant difference in grantees’ lives around the state.

One grantee said, “You made my day … no you’ve made my life”, upon receiving the phone call that they would receive a grant.

Hair Matters is a network of salon professionals who collaborate with medical and cancer care professionals, in a non-medical setting, to offer compassionate support and affordable resources to patients experiencing treatment induced hair loss. Hair Matters seeks to restore identity, vitality and hope, while reducing fear and isolation, for all who seek their help.

“Hair Matters helped me through the challenges of hair loss and regrowth while also providing emotional support throughout my experience with cancer,” said Jessica Case

