SCARBOROUGH — Len Libby’s has announced their new Easter treat the official Maine “Eastah Lobstah”.

Owners John and Gisele DeGrinney decided to create a fun and quirky angle for an Easter piece that focuses on Maine-made chocolate treats. This treat provides a Maine-centric alternative to the traditional Easter Bunny.

“We wanted to let people know that we are open and were welcoming guests that’s a big part of it and the other end of it is sort of whimsical and the Easter Bunny has probably been around for hundreds of years so, we really wanted to do something fresh, new and creative,” said John DeGrinney.

“We want to support Maine tourism, we want to support Maine themed ideas, working waterfront ideas, things that sort of signify Maine, that was one of the big things for us,” he said. “We also wanted people to think of family and friends that have traveled to Maine over the course of summer and might want to be reminded of their trip to Maine and instead of getting an Easter Bunny someone might want to say to their relatives from Texas or Pennsylvania ‘hey, here’s our Easter Lobster.'”

Gisele DeGrinney said a few years ago she had a tourist come into their shop that was intrigued by their chocolate lobster and said that the lobster was better than a chocolate bunny. Gisele said that his statement came to mind during the process of creating the Eastah lobstah because it was something different to be put into an Easter basket.

“We all sort of get together and brainstorm,” said Gisele DeGrinney. “We have really creative people here and so we sit down some mornings and just start going to the ridiculous sometimes to start getting an idea flowing and I said something to Christine Lyall our marketing and communications coordinator about trying to do something with the lobster and she just recently moved her from Miami so she is definitely all about the lingo about how we speak here in Maine and so she is the one that came up with calling it the Eastah Lobstah. It was a team effort and like I said we have some creative staff here and we all enjoy what we do. We think that reflects on what we put on our shelves.”

The Eastah Lobstah treat weighs in at three-quarter of a pound and is packaged with a handful of foil-wrapped Easter eggs. The lobster is molded in Len Libby’s Candies’ signature milk or dark chocolate. For those looking for something smaller, Len Libby’s offers “A bite of Eastah Lobstah,” which is a 1.75-ounce solid chocolate lobster. Both items are available in-store or online.

The chocolate shop offers many other Easter-themed sweets.

Len Libby’s is currently working on celebrating the25th anniversary for Lenny the Moose. He has been in the building for 2 1/2 decades and staff are working on ideas to celebrate his birthday with different giveaways and new items to buy at the store. They are also working on chocolate flowers for Mother’s Day and graduation caps for graduations.

Len Libby's can be found on Facebook, Instagram and they just launched their Tik Tok account last week with a video about the Eastah Lobstah chocolate treat with more videos to come.

