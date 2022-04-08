From the quiet street, this home appears to be a well-maintained ranch with attached two-car garage. So, it’s quite a surprise when you walk around back and see the addition that turned this property into a fabulous ten-room home with so much possibility.

If you’re searching for a Maine woods lifestyle with acreage and waterfront, your search is over. This one-of-a-kind, 42-acre property includes a 7,500± SF home and over 6,000 feet of frontage on the Crooked River, yet it’s just 45 minutes from Portland.

Highlights Sprawling, 7,562 SF residence on 42 acres with over a mile of river frontage; located 45 minutes from Portland in the Lakes Region

Home has three bedrooms, one full and two half baths, while majority of space is open, ideal

for gatherings

Kayak, canoe and fish on the Crooked River

The residence is in an open area with wooded perimeter at the end of long, gated driveway. Built for large groups to relax and have fun, the home includes a full-sized bar, kitchen, and dining area with multiple tables, a grand stone fireplace and a beautiful living room or entertainment room.

The possibilities of this property are as expansive as the home and its rustic location will help to create lifelong memories for the new owner. With privacy, quiet and seclusion, this is an ideal, destination location for you to get away, enjoy yourself and entertain family in the Maine woods.

Click here to take a 3D virtual tour. Open houses held on Saturdays in April and May.

April 9, noon to 2 p.m.

April 16, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

April 23, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

April 30, noon to 2 p.m.

May 7, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

May 14, noon to 2 p.m.

May 21, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

May 28, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

50 Rabbit Run Trail is listed by Ann Ruel of Keller Williams Realty. Contact Ann at 207-415-9166, email [email protected].

