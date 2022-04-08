March is the month when winter officially ends, spring takes hold, and daylight savings time, well, saves us. This year, it also brought us the start of spring high school sports outdoors, our first ice cream at Red's Dairy Freeze, and, the heartbreaking news from the war in Ukraine. Here are some of the best photos of the month by Press Herald photographers.

Photo by Brianna Soukup

Calypso, 5, runs back to her mother Nicole Jardis after looking at the menu at Red’s Dairy Freeze in South Portland on March 14, its opening day for the 2022 season. Jardis said her daughter has been asking almost every day if the South Portland staple was open to get ice cream. She promised Calypso they would go on the first day of the season.

Photo by Ben McCanna

Bonny Eagle track athletes warm up before a five-mile run in Standish on March 28, the first day of spring high school sport practices.

Photo by Derek Davis

Ben and Victoria Bernard have taken to waving homemade Ukrainian flags for an hour in the morning and an hour in the evening at a prominent spot in the East End that faces Interstate 295.

Photo by Gregory Rec

Teacher Liz Pierce talks to children in a preschool classroom at the Youth and Family Outreach daycare center in Portland on March 11. A proposed bill would help daycare centers recruit and retain staff.

Photo by Derek Davis

Because of the pandemic, musicians Martin Early and Colin Peters, the couple behind the indie folk-rock band the Ballroom Thieves, had to abandon a tour and largely forget their February 2020 released album “Unlovely”. But their new album “Clouds” will be fully released in July.

Photo by Brianna Soukup

Terry Deering collects firewood outside of Scott Dunn’s sugar shack while John Cenate, right, and Mike Hoyt, center, help make syrup inside on March 22. The three are all firefighters like Dunn who met years ago working for the Gorham Fire Department. Every year they help Dunn with the boiling over Maine Maple Weekend. “We’re like a family,” Dunn said.

Photo by Ben McCanna

Tracy Blake-Bell tears up while sitting in the bedroom shared by two teenage Ukrainian brothers that she and her husband, Nat Bell, are trying to adopt. The couple visited Ukraine three weeks earlier to sign adoption paperwork. They were supposed to return, but then war broke out. Now, they wait. And hope.

Photo by Ben McCanna

Flames leap from the grill as Sunny Chung sears steaks while wife and business partner Kim Lully walks past the kitchen window at Maine St. Steak & Oyster in Brunswick. Due to the pandemic, they’re the only two employees, with Chung working the kitchen and Lully working the front of the house.

Photo by Gregory Rec

Joseph Parker leans on the bed of his truck at his home in Lewiston on March 17. Parker is a sternman on a lobsterboat and was asked to return $12,700 in overpaid unemployment but wasn’t notified in time to appeal. He was relieved when the Maine Department of Labor called him to resolve the issue.

Photo by Derek Davis

Ryan Langston of Portland walks along the edge of a tidal pool at Higgins Beach on Friday, while her friends went surfing. She said she doesn’t have a winter wetsuit for surfing.

Photo by Shawn Patrick Ouellette

Josh Flynn, CEO of Seabreeze Property Services in a salt storage structure at the company’s Portland location. Warming Maine winters have led to an increase in salt usage, raising environmental concerns.

Photo by Shawn Patrick Ouellette

Annie Antonacos , left, plays toy pianos and Kallie Sugatski plays the viola as they perform during Vigorous Tenderness, a vernal equinox concert at Southern Maine Community College on March 20. The two were performing music by Sky Macklay.

Photo by Gregory Rec

A woman and two dogs run under snow covered trees along the Bridle Path in Kennebunk on March 10. Warm temperatures melted the snow off the trees by the next day.

Photo by Brianna Soukup

Students listen to Chef Amy Kayne talk about making her tomato soup during one of their classes in a 6-week local foods cooking class for 18 kids on at Maker’s Galley.At the end of the course, ran by 2Gether Private Chefs, Kayne’s company out of Yarmouth, the students will cook and cater an event to raise money for the Full Plates Full Potential childhood hunger relief fund.

Photo by Derek Davis

Kevin Bellefountaine, 59, is a homeless person living in Biddeford. City officials are discussing what they can do to address the growing number of people experiencing homelessness in a community that does not have a shelter.

Photo by Gregory Rec

Cheverus softball coach Theresa Hendrix talks with pitcher Ashley Connor and catcher Olivia Bradford during the first day of softball practice on March 21.

Photo by Brianna Soukup

A spinach and chickpea flour crepe filled with mushy peas, sliced preserved lemons, marinated Bulgarian style feta from Toddy Pond Farm, and pea shoots, photographed for a Green Plate Special recipe.

Photo by Shawn Patrick Ouellette

Amber McDonald, Portland, Holly Bruns, Portland, and Allison Carney, South Berwick, share a laugh over dinner at Eventide Oyster Co. in Portland, at the start of Restaurant Week.

Photo by Ben McCanna

Gladys Knight performed at Merrill Auditorium in Portland on March 11.

Photo by Derek Davis

After spending the morning loading medical supplies onto a truck on March 22, volunteers watch as the truck prepares to depart from Partners for World Health in Portland. The supplies will be shipped overseas to help the people of Ukraine.

Photo by Gregory Rec

Yuliia Pankratova of Westbrook worries about her family, who are in Ukraine. Her mother and stepfather are in Kyiv and her aunt, uncle and cousin live in a village on the outskirts of the city. “I can’t imagine what they’re going through,” she said.

Photo by Brianna Soukup

Cheverus students kill time as they wait to go on stage and rehearse their parts in the play, “Odd Jobs,” at the school on March 10. The play was written by two students, Connor Haskell and Anna Vozelli.

Photo by Shawn Patrick Ouellette

Tori Crossman of Biddeford, Deb Monck of Damariscotta, Lisa Petruccelli of Westbrook and Libby Lachance of Westbrook, left to right, celebrate as they leave the water during the Paddy’s Day Plunge in support of the Portland Firefighters Children’s Burn Foundation on March 17. The event is sponsored by Rí Rá Irish Pub in Portland.

Photo by Ben McCanna

Tracy Tingley, left, Portland, and Mary Katherine Spain, Hollis, twirl hoops to music on Wednesday at Ft. Allen Park in Portland. Tingley, who makes water-weighted hoops by hand, said her hoops are different from toy Hula-Hoops in that they are easier to use and more versatile. Until the pandemic, Tingley held Hardcore Hoops sessions for large groups weekly at the Eastern Promenade. Tingley plans to re-start the free weekly events beginning at 6 p.m. May 3 at the corner of Moody Street and Eastern Promenade. Hoops are provided.

Photo by Shawn Patrick Ouellette

Kristen Stake, left and Hannah Wasielewski rehearsing “YOU ARE GOING TO BE HEALED” at Casco Bay Movers. Stake is one of three Maine-based dancers who participated in the New England Now Dance Platform at the Institute for Contemporary Art in Boston.

