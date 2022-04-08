William S. Gilman 1934 – 2022 PHIPPSBURG – William S. Gilman, 87, of Main Road, died Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at HillHouse Assisted Living in Bath. He was born in Bath on May 16, 1934, a son of Stanwood C. and Margaret (Cook) Gilman. William attended Phippsburg schools and graduated from Morse High School in the class of 1952. He graduated from SMVTI in South Portland in 1954 with an associate’s degree in Automotive Technology. He then received his B.S. in Education from the University of Southern Maine, Gorham in 1959 and pursued further studies at University of Maine. He was an automotive electrical specialist and did tune-ups at a local shop in Bath. He later taught elementary grades for 25 years in Wiscasset, Rockland, and SAD #75, Topsham. He retired from education in June of 1984. He held memberships in various professional organizations and was a life member of the National Education Association. In the spring of 1999, he was presented the Golden Sheaf Certificate for 50 years of membership at Bodwell Grange, Small Point, where he served as master, lecturer, and treasurer. He was a member of Bodwell for 59 years, until it closed, and then transferred his membership to the Woolwich Grange. He was also a member of the Sagadahoc Pomona #9, the Maine State Grange, and the National Grange. In total, he was a 73-year member of the Grange organizations. He was a member of the Solar Star Lodge, No. 14, F&AM, Bath. Mr. Gilman served as a trustee of the Albert F. Totman Library in Phippsburg from 1972 to 1982. He was a member of the United Church of Christ, Bath from October 1982 to August 1993, during this time he was active in Bell Choir, Senior Choir, and substitute organist. He also served on the Board of Christian Education. William was a covenant member of the Phippsburg Congregational Church from 1948 to 1982 and from 1993 until his death in 2022. He transferred membership to an associate member for the period he was covenant member of the UCC Church in Bath. At UCC Phippsburg he served as organist for the years 1953 to 1981 and co organist since 1993. He also led the hand bell ringers (Buoys and Belles), served as deacon, trustee, and was on many committees including music membership, historical records, by-laws and construction for the new facility. He also served as guest organist for the Small Point Church and the Popham Chapel. He was a life member of the Phippsburg Historical Society, and The Society of the Mayflower Descendants by virtue of being an eleventh-generation descendant of John and Priscilla Alden, and Richard Warren. He is survived by one sister, Irma (Gilman) Richards of Portland; one nephew, James R. Richards of Encinitas, Calif., one niece, Julie (Richards) Pochepan of Falmouth; two great-nephews, Charles J. Pochepan and Sequoya M. Richards; and several cousins. Also surviving are, James R. Thomas Sr. whom he brought up from childhood as his son, his wife Thelma, and their children James Jr., Jamie Lee (Thomas) Miller and Zechariah Thomas. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 30 at Phippsburg Congregational Church in Phippsburg. Burial will be at Morningside Cemetery in Phippsburg. Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High St., Bath. Condolences may be made online at http://www.Daiglefuneralhome.com. Memorial contributions may be made to the Phippsburg Congregational Church P.O. Box 301 Phippsburg, ME 04562

