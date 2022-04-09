Charlie Adams, Falmouth senior forward: A finalist for the Travis Roy Award, Adams had 10 goals and 22 assists this season. He finished his career with 24 goals and 57 assists. Adams plans to study civil engineering at Northeastern University, where he will play on the club hockey team.

Cullen Adams, South Portland/Freeport/Waynflete senior forward: The winner of the Travis Roy Award as the top senior boys’ hockey player in Class A, Adams had 16 goals and 11 assists in 22 games. The first South Portland player to win the Travis Roy Award, Adams led the Red Riots to the Class A semifinals. He’ll attend Ithaca College, where he plans to play lacrosse.

Evan Dutil, Greely senior forward: Dutil led the Rangers in scoring with 26 goals and 12 assists in 20 games, helping Greely advance to the Class B South championship game. Dutil was selected Class B South forward of the year and a first-team all region player by Class B South coaches. He plans to play junior hockey next season for the New England Wolves, a team based in Laconia, New Hampshire, in the Tier III Eastern Hockey League.

Jake Hirsch, Bangor senior goalie: A finalist for the Travis Roy Award, Hirsch was a strong presence in net for the Rams. He had a goals-against average of 2.17 and a .943 save percentage, helping Bangor win 14 games. Hirsch is undecided on his plans for next season.

Jack Keefe, Edward Little senior forward: With 17 goals and 11 assists in the regular season, Keefe was one of the top scorers in Class A. A finalist for the Travis Roy Award, Keefe led the Red Eddies to the top seed in the Class A playoffs and to the state semifinals.

Nick Laughlin, Cape Elizabeth junior defenseman: The Class B South defenseman of the year, Laughlin was a first team all-region selection by Class B South coaches. In 17 games, Laughlin scored 13 goals and assisted on 19 others, and was a blue-line mainstay for the Capers as they reached the regional semifinals.

Sean MacDonald, Falmouth senior defenseman: With eight goals and 17 assists, MacDonald was the highest-scoring defenseman in Class A, along with being a lockdown defensive presence. For his career, MacDonald had 10 goals and 20 assists. MacDonald plans to attend Bridgton Academy, where he’ll play soccer and hockey.

Nick Marro, Brunswick junior forward: Marro led Brunswick in scoring with 21 goals and eight assists, helping the Dragons win their first Class B state title with a 2-0 victory over Camden Hills. Marro was selected to the Class B South first team by the region’s coaches.

Sam Rumelhart, Scarborough senior forward: The Varsity Maine Player of the Year, Rumelhart led Class A in scoring with 28 goals and 15 assists. He had two assists in the Red Storm’s 2-1 double-overtime victory over Thornton Academy in the state championship game. Rumelhart will attend the University of New Hampshire, where he’ll play football.

Jamie Sperlich, Biddeford/Old Orchard Beach/Massabesic junior defenseman: Sperlich was the undisputed leader of his team, tallying 10 goals and 14 assists. A strong two-way player, Sperlich scored two or more points in eight games.

Alex St. John, Thornton Academy senior forward: A semifinalist for the Travis Roy Award, St. John led the Trojans in scoring with 13 goals and 11 assists, helping them reach the Class A state championship game. St. John will attend High Point University and play lacrosse.

Gage Tarbox-Belanger, Thornton Academy senior goalie: Tarbox-Belanger was a steadying figure in net for the Trojans, helping the team reach the Class A final. He finished the season with a 1.59 goals-against average and a .943 save percentage. Tarbox-Belanger had four shutouts, and made 27 saves in Thornton’s 2-1 semifinal win over top-seeded Edward Little.

COACH OF THE YEAR

Mike Misner, Brunswick: Misner’s team closed the season with an 11-game winning streak to win the first boys’ hockey championship in school history. Brunswick defeated Camden Hills, 2-0, in the state final after losing to the Windjammers 3-0 on Jan. 22 in what would be the Dragons’ final loss of the season. Misner kept his team calm during a five-overtime, 4-3 win over Cheverus/Yarmouth in the regional semifinals, and again in a 6-4 win over top-seeded Greely in the South championship game.

